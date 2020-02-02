Forsythe, Phils agree on Minors deal (source)

The Phillies added some more veteran infield depth to their organization by coming to terms with Logan Forsythe on a Minor League deal that includes an invite to Spring Training, a source told MLB.com's Todd Zolecki on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the move. This will be the second

The Phillies added some more veteran infield depth to their organization by coming to terms with Logan Forsythe on a Minor League deal that includes an invite to Spring Training, a source told MLB.com's Todd Zolecki on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the move.

This will be the second Minor League deal Forsythe has signed in as many years after doing the same with the Rangers last season. Forsythe ultimately earned a roster spot out of camp and went on to slash .227/.325/.353 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 101 games for the Rangers.

Forsythe, 33, brings some utility to the Phillies. The nine-year veteran played at least 69 innings at each infield spot in 2019 -- 348 1/3 innings at first base led the way -- and even played outfield with the Twins in 2018.

Philadelphia lacks a tried and true backup at first base to Rhys Hoskins , and that role may be Forsythe’s best chance to make the roster. He’ll have to compete with Jay Bruce , whose experience mainly lies in the outfield, and Neil Walker , who was also signed to a Minor League contract in late January.

Though Forsythe is also a right-handed-hitter, like Hoskins, his numbers against righties in 2019 (116 OPS+, .347 OBP, six homers) were far better than against lefties (72 OPS+, .285 OBP one homer), and he could set up a quasi-platoonship there.