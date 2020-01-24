Aggressive winter impacts these returning Reds

CINCINNATI -- Reds players have been thrilled about the club’s offseason aggressiveness in upgrading the roster. For some, however, there is also a realization that fewer open spots will be available on the 26-man roster during Spring Training, and that means even tighter competition. “I think, as players, too, we

“I think, as players, too, we get just as excited about the Hot Stove and all the moves and trades and whatnot as the fans do. It’s exciting for us,” Reds pitcher Lucas Sims said. “We’re definitely looking forward to hopefully a nice, successful, winning 2020 season.”

Sims, 25, was viewed as a candidate for the fifth-starter spot going into the offseason. But that changed last month when free-agent left-hander Wade Miley was signed to a two-year, $15 million contract.

Reds management has not given Sims a blueprint for what role to expect in 2020. If he is a starter, odds are that it would be for rotation depth and likely beginning the season at Triple-A Louisville. That could certainly change should something happen to the starting five of Luis Castillo , Sonny Gray , Trevor Bauer , Anthony DeSclafani and Miley.

For Sims to make the big league club out of camp, his best bet is a bullpen role.

“It’s a conversation that I plan on having here soon,” Sims said. “We’ll probably just sit down, talk and figure it out. I think I can help this team win in multiple ways. Everybody has got a small piece of the puzzle, and we’ll see where that goes.”

Josh VanMeter is in a similar situation. In 2019, VanMeter was in Minor League camp but zoomed into the big league picture when he hit 11 homers in April for Louisville.

Able to play the infield and outfield, VanMeter saw both situations change when Mike Moustakas was signed to play second base with a four-year, $64 million contract last month and outfielder Shogo Akiyama joined Cincinnati with a three-year, $21 million deal.

“I can’t really think about that,” VanMeter said. “I just have to show up and do what I do. This time last year, I wasn’t even close to this situation. I’m thankful for the position I’m in, and hopefully I can show in Spring Training that I can compete, whether it is as a bench guy or filling in for guys. I’ll do anything to help the team win.”

Over 24 appearances (four starts) for the Reds last season, Sims was 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. The right-hander had better results in a relief role, with a 3.42 ERA while opponents batted .181 against him.

Sims’ first start came on May 8, when the Reds needed a sixth starter to cover them the day after a day-night doubleheader. He delivered 7 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts, both career highs, while allowing four earned runs in an 11-7 win over Pittsburgh.

“I think, at this point, I’ve had a little bit of success doing both,” Sims said. “They are definitely different. I enjoy them both in their own special ways. I think I can help this team if I start, but if I can come in at high-leverage situations and do that as well, I’m all for it.”

There is a long list of other contenders vying for bullpen spots. Those on the 40-man roster include Sal Romano, Cody Reed, Justin Shafer, Matt Bowman, Josh Smith and José De Leon. Non-roster invitees include Nate Jones and Tyler Thornburg.

“At the end of the day, show some versatility. If they need me to go more than one [inning], more than two, or extended however long, I’m all for it,” Sims added. “I love starting, but there is something about coming out in some of those high-leverage situations. It kind of gets your blood going. It’s exciting.”

VanMeter also wants to show he’s flexible. Over four callups last season, he batted .237/.327/.408 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 95 games. He started 32 games in left field, nine at second base, nine at first base, two at third, one in right field and one as the designated hitter.

Cincinnati also has utility players in Kyle Farmer, Alex Blandino and non-roster invitees like Christian Colon. The outfield is an even more crowded situation with Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino, Phillip Ervin, Travis Jankowski and Scott Schebler all competing for roles.

“That’s probably what gives me value, being a utility guy and also hitting left-handed,” VanMeter said. “You can always use a left-handed bat off the bench. I can play multiple positions.”