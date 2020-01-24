Mets' Rojas: 'I will lead this team to success'

The Mets introduced Luis Rojas as their new manager Friday in a press conference at Citi Field. Rojas, who will wear No. 19, succeeds Carlos Beltrán as New York’s skipper following Beltrán’s departure in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Rojas’ first day on the job comes just eight

The Mets introduced Luis Rojas as their new manager Friday in a press conference at Citi Field.

Rojas, who will wear No. 19, succeeds Carlos Beltrán as New York’s skipper following Beltrán’s departure in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Rojas’ first day on the job comes just eight days after Beltrán’s last.

“I will lead this team to success,” Rojas stated at the top of his remarks. “To become the New York Mets manager, that was my dream. The Mets are my baseball family.”

The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of longtime Major League player and manager Felipe Alou, and the half-brother of six-time All-Star outfielder Moises Alou. He was the Mets’ quality control coach and outfield instructor in 2019, his first Major League experience following 13 years as a coach and manager in the Mets’ Minor League system. Rojas also has experience managing in the Dominican Winter League -- an experience he cited as invaluable for any aspiring Major League skipper. He and Felipe will be just the fifth father-son combo to manage in the Major Leagues.

“I want to thank my father,” Rojas said of Felipe, “who helped me balance the game of baseball and life, and helped me balance them throughout this journey. He was my example to follow the whole time, and still will be. All the lessons I got from him have helped me a lot throughout this journey.”

With just 3 1/2 weeks to find a replacement for Beltrán before pitchers and catchers reported to Port St. Lucie, the Mets kept their search to internal candidates. Rojas was a “serious” candidate, in the words of Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, when New York was first hiring for the job in November, but he lost out to Beltrán.

Rojas said he was ready to take this step up, even if his hiring process was rushed given the Beltrán fallout.

“I was prepared for this,” he said. “One thing that helps is that this coaching staff is very close, and we’ve been working in collaboration already to get plans ready for the team to break Spring Training.”

The visibly enthusiastic reaction Rojas inspired from current Mets players when the club announced his hiring spoke to his familiarity with much of the club’s roster. As quality control coach, Rojas demonstrated his ability to foster communication between members of the front office and players in the clubhouse. He traveled to California last winter to work with outfielder Jeff McNeil, and he shares a good relationship with veteran second baseman Robinson Canó. Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso, one of Rojas’ players from 2017-18 at Double-A Binghamton, tweeted that it was “awesome playing under him and having him on staff last year as well.”

“Today is a proud day for the Mets organization,” said Van Wagenen. “We get to promote one of our own to be the leader and face of our Major League team. It’s also a proud day for our players -- many of whom will credit Luis for helping them reach their Major League success.”

Rojas becomes the Majors’ second-youngest manager behind reigning AL Manager of the Year Rocco Baldelli of the Twins. He inherits a roster with plenty of top-end talent, including Alonso and two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, though the Mets missed last year’s postseason after finishing 86-76.

“We have a good team,” said Van Wagenen. “We have a collection of players that are talented and built to win right now. We have an identity and a culture of positivity, and all of these things can be attributed to the work Luis Rojas has done over his career with the Mets. He has a consistent voice that our players are familiar with, and that they believe in.”

Mets pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training on Feb. 10.

Matt Kelly is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @mattkellyMLB.