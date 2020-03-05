Notes: Catcher dark horse; Tatis, Naylor updates
PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Padres' catching competition is officially a three-man race. Luis Torrens has entered the fray. The battle for playing time behind the plate had largely been billed as a two-man showdown between Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejía. But the 23-year-old Torrens has turned heads with his performance
On Wednesday, manager Jayce Tingler was asked to size up his catching competition, and it was perhaps telling that he listed Torrens first among that group.
"Right now it's Torrens, Mejia and Hedges," Tingler said. "I don't think much has really changed. The tough thing is, with three guys, making sure they're getting their at-bats."
Mejía and Hedges are still clear favorites, and it's highly unlikely that the Padres would carry three catchers on their Opening Day roster. But Torrens is at least making the Padres reconsider things, team evaluators say.
Hedges has started slowly at the plate, though he's shown his usual prowess defensively. Mejía, meanwhile, is off to a more concerning start in the batter's box: 0-for-12 through six games. The Padres are taking those offensive numbers with the usual spring grain of salt, but Mejía’s shaky performance behind the dish has been far more troubling.
Torrens could challenge both for playing time if the Padres were to break convention and carry a third catcher. If not, he could challenge both for a roster spot. In any case, Tingler indicated that when the season begins, he expects a timeshare behind the dish.
"No matter what, we're going to have some type of combination of guys playing," Tingler said. "Look around the game, there's very few guys catching 140-150 games. There's going to be some type of combination. Is that going to be 50-50? Is that going to be 70-30? We'll see where we're at."
Torrens has won a job in spring before, but the circumstances were markedly different. Torrens was a Rule 5 selection in December of 2016 and immediately traded to San Diego, meaning the Padres needed to keep him on their big league roster for an entire season or risk losing him.
In the midst of a rebuild then, the club kept Torrens. And although he struggled mightily that season, the move seems to be paying off.
"It made me want to get back," Torrens said. "That makes a lot of difference. That pushes me a lot to get there again and be the better version of me."
Torrens batted an abysmal .163/.243/.203 in 2017, but he was making the jump from Class A to the big leagues. Those struggles were largely expected. Since then, he has made significant strides defensively and even slashed .300/.373/.500 with Double-A Amarillo last season.
When the Padres kept Torrens in 2017, there were concerns that he'd lose a season's worth of development. Torrens contends that the reverse was true: His development was hastened by the time he spent in the big leagues because he learned what it truly took to be a big leaguer.
"I never stopped," Torrens said. "I'm always continuing to improve myself -- defense, hitting, game calling. That was a great year for me. I learned a lot. I was excited to be there that year. I expect to be there again every year for the next 10 years."
In 2020, he might just get his chance.
