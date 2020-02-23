Watch this glovely play from Mallex

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Mallex Smith opened his season with a bang, as the Mariners center fielder smacked hard into the left-center-field wall while hauling in a deep drive by the Rangers’ Greg Bird in the third inning of Seattle’s Cactus League opener on Sunday. Smith struggled with the glove --

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Mallex Smith opened his season with a bang, as the Mariners center fielder smacked hard into the left-center-field wall while hauling in a deep drive by the Rangers’ Greg Bird in the third inning of Seattle’s Cactus League opener on Sunday.

Smith struggled with the glove -- as well as his confidence -- early last season, but he improved dramatically in the second half and graded out well in Outs Above Average and other defensive metrics.

In addition to his stellar catch on Sunday, the 26-year-old made a couple of nice diving catches in a situational hitting and baserunning drills on Friday.

Short hops from Peoria

• The Mariners have set their upcoming pitching plans, with Marco Gonzales getting the start on Monday against the Cubs and Kendall Graveman going Tuesday at Milwaukee, with Justus Sheffield pitching in relief in that road opener in Maryvale. Justin Dunn will debut on Wednesday against the Reds in Goodyear. The Mariners have a split-squad day on Thursday, with Taijuan Walker throwing in the home game against the Giants and No. 3 prospect Logan Gilbert facing the White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

• Outfielder Rymer Liriano signed a Minor League deal with an invitation to Major League camp on Sunday. The 28-year-old has played 59 games in the Majors with the Padres (2014) and White Sox (’17), batting .220/.293/.287 with four doubles and two homers. He hit .209/.346/.403 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 82 games for the Mets’ Triple-A Syracuse club last season.

• Left-hander Manny Bañuelos also reported to camp over the weekend after being delayed getting out of Mexico on a visa issue. The 28-year-old threw a bullpen session on Sunday and isn’t too far behind the other pitchers, according to Mariners manager Scott Servais. That leaves infielder Alen Hanson, another Minor League signee, as the only player yet to report. Hanson is still in the Dominican Republic due to a visa issue.

• The Red Sox claimed right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Mariners on Sunday. The 28-year-old was designated for assignment on Friday by Seattle to open a 40-man roster spot after the Mariners claimed right-hander Taylor Williams from the Brewers.

Up next

Gonzales will make his Cactus League debut on Monday when the Mariners host the Cubs in a 12:10 p.m. PT game at Peoria Stadium. Seattle’s No. 1 starter will likely pitch the first two innings, with Nick Margevicius, Carl Edwards Jr., Zac Grotz, Rule 5 Draft pickup Yohan Ramirez, Aaron Fletcher and Wyatt Mills slated for relief. Right-hander Adbert Alzolay, a 24-year-old rookie competing for the Cubs’ fifth-starter spot, will be on the hill for the visitors.