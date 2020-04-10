A year ago today: Machado steals show

To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 10, 2019: Manny Machado's well-rounded skill set was on full display in the Padres' 3-1 win over

To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 10, 2019:

Manny Machado 's well-rounded skill set was on full display in the Padres' 3-1 win over the Giants at Oracle Park one year ago today. San Diego's $300 million man saved the day on defense and delivered the game's decisive hit, all in the span of four batters.

With the score tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Giants loaded the bases with only one out but failed to score after Machado charged in to field Kevin Pillar's slow roller to third base and made an off-balance throw to nab Erik Kratz at home. Nick Margevicius then struck out Steven Duggar swinging to end the inning.

Batting second in the top of the sixth, Machado belted a go-ahead solo homer to right field. The blast was one of just seven opposite-field homers by right-handed batters at Oracle Park last season.

Machado's performance gave the Padres their third series win in four tries to open the 2019 campaign. In 2018, San Diego didn't get its third series win of the year until early May.

Best of the rest:

Glasnow posts career-high 11 K's: While Tyler Glasnow recorded promising results after being traded to Tampa Bay with Austin Meadows and Shane Baz for Chris Archer in July 2018, it was clear very early last season that he was on another level.

In his third start of the year, the right-hander racked up 11 strikeouts -- all swinging, nine on curveballs -- and limited the White Sox to two hits and a walk over six shutout innings in a 9-1 Rays win.

Astros sweep Yankees for first time ever: The Astros have been a thorn in the Yankees' side for the last half-decade, eliminating New York from the postseason in 2015, '17 and '19. Last April, Houston also recorded its first-ever sweep against the Yankees, winning all three games in a series at Minute Maid Park.

José Altuve was a big factor in the sweep, going deep in each of the first two games and then homering twice off James Paxton in an 8-6 Astros win to close out the series.