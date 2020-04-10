A year ago today: Machado steals show
To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 10, 2019: Manny Machado's well-rounded skill set was on full display in the Padres' 3-1 win over
To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 10, 2019:
With the score tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Giants loaded the bases with only one out but failed to score after Machado charged in to field Kevin Pillar's slow roller to third base and made an off-balance throw to nab Erik Kratz at home. Nick Margevicius then struck out Steven Duggar swinging to end the inning.
Batting second in the top of the sixth, Machado belted a go-ahead solo homer to right field. The blast was one of just seven opposite-field homers by right-handed batters at Oracle Park last season.
Machado's performance gave the Padres their third series win in four tries to open the 2019 campaign. In 2018, San Diego didn't get its third series win of the year until early May.
Best of the rest:
Glasnow posts career-high 11 K's: While
In his third start of the year, the right-hander racked up 11 strikeouts -- all swinging, nine on curveballs -- and limited the White Sox to two hits and a walk over six shutout innings in a 9-1 Rays win.
Astros sweep Yankees for first time ever: The Astros have been a thorn in the Yankees' side for the last half-decade, eliminating New York from the postseason in 2015, '17 and '19. Last April, Houston also recorded its first-ever sweep against the Yankees, winning all three games in a series at Minute Maid Park.
Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @HarriganMLB.