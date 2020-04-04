Hard to beat Stroman's new bullpen setup
NEW YORK -- Marcus Stroman knows how to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation. The Mets' right-hander posted to social media on Friday spotlighting his new bullpen setup, which could make any travel blogger jealous. On one end of a pier behind his Florida home, he constructed a raised
The Mets' right-hander posted to social media on Friday spotlighting his new bullpen setup, which could make any travel blogger jealous. On one end of a pier behind his Florida home, he constructed a raised platform with a pitching mound on top of it, allowing him to face a beautiful stretch of water while throwing to a catcher stationed 60 feet, six inches away at the other end of the dock.
.@STR0’s bullpen setup is a dream. 😍— Play Ball (@PlayBall) April 3, 2020
(via @STR0, pitchersnation/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UAjgw7FyPb
“Quarantine vibes,” Stroman said as he showed off the setup to the internet masses.
Stroman is not the only Met benefiting from his unique setup. Earlier this week, he posted a video showing
Working daily with my dawg @TheRealSmith2_. Still cold with the windup variations! 🥶 #HDMH @Mets pic.twitter.com/MKP9hOmRNv— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 30, 2020
Coming to the Mets from the Blue Jays last July in a Deadline deal, Stroman saw his importance to the rotation increase following
