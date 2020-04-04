Hard to beat Stroman's new bullpen setup

NEW YORK -- Marcus Stroman knows how to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation. The Mets' right-hander posted to social media on Friday spotlighting his new bullpen setup, which could make any travel blogger jealous. On one end of a pier behind his Florida home, he constructed a raised

The Mets' right-hander posted to social media on Friday spotlighting his new bullpen setup, which could make any travel blogger jealous. On one end of a pier behind his Florida home, he constructed a raised platform with a pitching mound on top of it, allowing him to face a beautiful stretch of water while throwing to a catcher stationed 60 feet, six inches away at the other end of the dock.

“Quarantine vibes,” Stroman said as he showed off the setup to the internet masses.

Stroman is not the only Met benefiting from his unique setup. Earlier this week, he posted a video showing Dominic Smith catching one of his flat-ground sessions in the middle of the street. Friday, Stroman added more videos featuring Smith helping him set up the pier bullpen, as well as Smith working out in Stroman’s home gym.

Coming to the Mets from the Blue Jays last July in a Deadline deal, Stroman saw his importance to the rotation increase following Noah Syndergaard ’s season-ending Tommy John surgery last month. Now the Mets’ unquestioned No. 2 starter behind Jacob deGrom , Stroman is coming off a year in which he posted a 3.22 ERA and made his first All-Star team. That included a 3.77 mark in 11 starts upon joining the Mets.