These are Seattle's Top 10 games of the decade

SEATTLE -- As the decade comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to reflect back on the past 10 years in Mariners history. Here’s a look at the Top 10 games of the decade:

1. What could be better than perfect?

Date: Aug. 15, 2012

Félix Hernández threw the Mariners’ first perfect game -- and just the 23rd in the history of Major League Baseball -- with a 1-0 victory over the Rays on a sunny Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. The King zipped through 27 straight batters on 113 pitches while striking out 12 in the best game ever thrown by a Mariner. When Hernández struck out Sean Rodriguez looking for the final out, he thrust his arms and one leg up in the air in a pose that soon became known as “Felixing.”

2. Big Maple stands tall

Date: May 8, 2018

When James Paxton was on a roll, he could be as dominant as any lefty in MLB and that all came together with a no-hit performance in the Mariners’ 5-0 victory over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Paxton needed just 99 pitches to record the sixth no-hitter in franchise history and was still cranking 100 mph fastballs in the ninth inning as he become the first Canadian-born player to throw a no-no in his home country and the second Canadian ever to throw a no-hitter in MLB.

3. Kuma puts together his own no-no

Date: Aug. 12, 2015

Of the 136 starts Hisashi Iwakuma made in his six seasons with the Mariners, only one was a complete game -- and that came in a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Orioles. Iwakuma had only recently returned to the rotation after missing 2 1/2 months with a strained lat muscle in his right shoulder, but he allowed just three walks in a 116-pitch performance. The 34-year-old became just the second Japanese pitcher to throw an MLB no-hitter, with Hideo Nomo having pulled it off twice (in 1996 and ’01).

4. Sometimes it takes a village

Date: June 8, 2012

Not all no-hitters are created equal and the Mariners divided this one up six ways in a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers for the first -- and still only -- combined no-no in franchise history. Starter Kevin Millwood cruised through six innings with just a lone walk before straining his right groin warming up for the seventh. From there, Charlie Furbush , Stephen Pryor , Lucas Luetge , Brandon League and Tom Wilhelmsen preserved the no-hitter, though Furbush allowed a runner on a throwing error and Pryor issued a pair of walks before Wilhelmsen nailed down the win with a perfect ninth. It was the first Mariners no-hitter at then-Safeco Field and their first since Chris Bosio’s no-no in ’93.

5. The biggest comeback

Date: June 2, 2016

Trailing 12-2 after five innings at pitcher-friendly Petco Park in San Diego, the Mariners could have written this one off early. Instead, they chipped away with five runs in the sixth and then scored nine times in the seventh -- including seven straight two-out singles -- to pull off the biggest come-from-behind win in franchise history. It was the highest scoring game ever at Petco Park. The Mariners scored 14 runs in the sixth and seventh innings alone on 12 hits, two walks and a hit batter, with Kyle Seager delivering two of the big blows on a two-run double in the sixth and two-run single in the seventh.

6. The perfect sendoff for a legend

Date: March 21, 2019

It’s difficult to come up with a perfect ending for a man who played professional baseball for 28 years, but the Mariners sent Ichiro Suzuki into retirement with a storybook finish back in his homeland as they opened the season at the Tokyo Dome. The 45-year-old right fielder started both of Seattle’s two wins over the A’s in the Opening Series, including a 5-4, 12-inning win in the second game, then was removed from that contest in a tearful, goosebump farewell in the bottom of the eighth as fans and teammates cheered for more than three minutes. Ichiro announced postgame that he was retiring as a player after piling up 3,089 hits in 19 seasons in MLB and 4,367 hits including his nine years in Japan.

7. Félix had his own farewell party

Date: Sept. 26, 2019

Hernández wrapped up a 15-year career in Seattle with an emotional goodbye of his own in the season’s final homestand. Though he missed much of his final Mariners campaign with a sore shoulder and won just one game on the year, the veteran right-hander summoned up his competitive fire and put on an emotional show for a king-sized King’s Court and a boisterous home crowd in his last start before hitting free agency. Hernandez allowed three runs on five hits and four walks in a 3-1 loss to the A’s, but this one was all about the memories and the chance to say so long to the man with the most wins in franchise history.

8. Junior with the ultimate walk-off

Date: May 20, 2010

Ken Griffey Jr. finished his Hall of Fame career with one final hit in his 22nd season in the Majors and it turned out to be a walk-off single in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays at Safeco Field. The 40-year-old’s pinch-hit to right scored Milton Bradley from second base to complete a three-run ninth-inning rally against Toronto reliever Kevin Gregg. The hit was the 2,781st of Griffey’s career and he played just two more games before retiring at the end of May.

9. Three straight gems by Segura

Date: July 17, 2017

After five ties and six lead changes, Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia secured a 9-7 win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park with back-to-back solo homers in the 10th inning. But this was a game better remembered for a trio of outstanding defensive plays by shortstop Jean Segura in the bottom of the ninth to deny the Astros and send the game into extras, with Edwin Díaz coming on for his fourth save in four days to stymie a powerhouse Houston team that went on to win the World Series.

10. Haniger makes hay vs. Halos

Date: June 13, 2018

This was really the conclusion of two magnificent games by Mitch Haniger as the All-Star right fielder launched a two-run walk-off homer in the ninth to beat the Angels, 8-6, and continued the surprising Mariners’ 44-24 start to the season. Haniger’s heroics came in a rare rainy moment at T-Mobile Park as the roof hadn’t closed in time to shield an afternoon outburst. The night before, Haniger homered twice and made an outstanding throw on the defensive gem of the year as Seattle shook off a pair of Mike Trout long balls to keep their hot streak going.

