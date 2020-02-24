Marlins out to 'make some noise' in 2020

JUPITER, Fla. -- The future is now for the upstart Marlins in 2020. A quiet confidence is brewing in Spring Training as the organization is ready to transition from building for the future to focusing on more winning in the present. Normally, you wouldn’t see so much optimism from a

Normally, you wouldn’t see so much optimism from a club coming off successive last-place finishes and a combined 120-203 record in 2018-19. But with the development of a young core, coupled with the addition of several veterans, as well as prospects close to being big league-ready, the Marlins plan to, in the words of manager Don Mattingly, “make some noise” in 2020.

What's the goal?

Mattingly summed it up best by saying if there is not “significant improvement” this year will be a disappointment. The additions of center fielder Jonathan Villar , first baseman Jesús Aguilar , outfielder Corey Dickerson , outfielder Matt Joyce , catcher Francisco Cervelli and non-roster invitee Matt Kemp has infused veteran leadership and production into a lineup that ranked last in the Majors in home runs and second to last in runs in 2019. The Marlins haven’t had a winning season since '09. So going from 57-105 a year ago to above .500 is a tall task, but the organization believes it is primed to move significantly in that direction.

How do they get there?

Improving the offense is a given. That was the biggest area of need from a year ago. But the key to accelerating the build is going to start on the mound, behind a promising rotation that is fronted by All-Star right-hander Sandy Alcantara , who logged 197 1/3 innings and pitched to a 3.88 ERA in his first full big league season. Lefty Caleb Smith , and righties José Ureña and Pablo López round out the first four spots, and the fifth spot is open.

What could go wrong?

Right behind upgrading the offense in the offseason was improving the bullpen. According to FanGraphs, the Marlins were the only team in the Majors with a negative bullpen WAR in 2019 (-2.2). The 'pen especially struggled in the final two months after Sergio Romo was traded to the Twins and Nick Anderson was dealt to the Rays.

In the offseason, there were sweeping changes in the bullpen. Brandon Kintzler signed as a free agent for $3.25 million, and he is the front-runner to close. He has 49 career saves, with 29 coming in 2017. Yimi García was acquired from the Dodgers, and the right-hander has playoff experience. Brad Boxberger , a non-roster invitee, has an excellent chance to make the club with a strong spring. Boxberger has 77 career saves. The Marlins are hopeful that left-hander Adam Conley rebounds after a rough '19.

Throwing strikes was a problem for the bullpen last year. It’s an area that needs to be corrected for the club to close out games. Their 4.37 BB/9 were tied with the Pirates for the second most of any bullpen last year.

Who might surprise?

The Marlins claimed Aguilar off waivers from the Rays on Dec. 2, and the organization is confident the 29-year-old will have a bounce-back season. First base was an area of need a year ago, and Aguilar was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2018, belting 35 home runs while driving in 108. But last year, he was with the Brewers and Rays, and his production declined. In 131 total games, he hit .236 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Aguilar has tremendous power potential, and projects to hit in the middle of the order in Miami. He is in the arbitration process and is not eligible for free agency until 2023, so Aguilar has a chance to re-establish himself in South Florida.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002.