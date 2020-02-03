Marlins Spring Training FAQs, important dates
MIAMI -- After two straight last-place finishes, there is an increased sense of urgency in Year 3 of the Marlins’ building process. With many roster spots on the line, Spring Training promises to be one of the most competitive and compelling camps for Miami in years. As a guide to
MIAMI -- After two straight last-place finishes, there is an increased sense of urgency in Year 3 of the Marlins’ building process. With many roster spots on the line, Spring Training promises to be one of the most competitive and compelling camps for Miami in years.
As a guide to what’s ahead when Spring Training opens, MLB.com addresses some frequently asked questions.
Pitchers and catchers report date
Tuesday, Feb. 11
First pitchers and catchers workout
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Full squad report date
Sunday, Feb. 16
First full-squad workout
Monday, Feb. 17
New faces to know
First baseman
Infielder
Catcher
Outfielder
Right-hander
Outfielder
Right-hander
Right-hander
Left-hander
Top prospects to know
Right-hander Sixto Sanchez (No. 22 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list)
Outfielder JJ Bleday (No. 28)
Shortstop Jazz Chisholm (No. 66)
Outfielder Jesús Sánchez (No. 80)
Right-hander Edward Cabrera (No. 85)
Outfielder Monte Harrison
Where is the facility?
Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is located at 4751 Main St., Jupiter, Fla., 33458. The Marlins share the complex with the Cardinals.
Can fans attend workouts?
Yes, workouts are open free of charge to the public on the backfields of the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex. Times vary, but typically, players begin stretching around 9 a.m. ET.
First game
Miami opens Grapefruit League action on Saturday, Feb. 22, against the Mets at 1:10 p.m. ET in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
First TV game
On Monday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. ET against the Cardinals, FOX Sports Midwest will broadcast the game.
One other notable game
The Yankees will be at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 11, at 1:05 p.m. ET. In the year that Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, this game promises to have plenty of excitement.
Last game in Florida
The Marlins will wrap up their Grapefruit League schedule on Sunday, March 22, with a split-squad day. A game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET at the Mets, and the other against the Astros at 1:05 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
As of now, no scrimmages are set for between March 23 and Opening Day.
Opening Day
Thursday, March 26, 4:10 p.m. ET against the Phillies at Marlins Park
Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.