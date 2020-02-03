Marlins Spring Training FAQs, important dates

MIAMI -- After two straight last-place finishes, there is an increased sense of urgency in Year 3 of the Marlins’ building process. With many roster spots on the line, Spring Training promises to be one of the most competitive and compelling camps for Miami in years. As a guide to

MIAMI -- After two straight last-place finishes, there is an increased sense of urgency in Year 3 of the Marlins’ building process. With many roster spots on the line, Spring Training promises to be one of the most competitive and compelling camps for Miami in years.

As a guide to what’s ahead when Spring Training opens, MLB.com addresses some frequently asked questions.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Tuesday, Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

First baseman Jesús Aguilar

Infielder Jonathan Villar

Catcher Francisco Cervelli

Outfielder Corey Dickerson

Right-hander Yimi García

Outfielder Matt Joyce (not yet announced)

Right-hander Brandon Kintzler (not yet announced)

Right-hander Sterling Sharp

Left-hander Stephen Tarpley

Top prospects to know

Right-hander Sixto Sanchez (No. 22 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list)

Outfielder JJ Bleday (No. 28)

Shortstop Jazz Chisholm (No. 66)

Outfielder Jesús Sánchez (No. 80)

Right-hander Edward Cabrera (No. 85)

Outfielder Monte Harrison

Where is the facility?

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is located at 4751 Main St., Jupiter, Fla., 33458. The Marlins share the complex with the Cardinals.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, workouts are open free of charge to the public on the backfields of the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex. Times vary, but typically, players begin stretching around 9 a.m. ET.

First game

Miami opens Grapefruit League action on Saturday, Feb. 22, against the Mets at 1:10 p.m. ET in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

First TV game

On Monday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. ET against the Cardinals, FOX Sports Midwest will broadcast the game.

One other notable game

The Yankees will be at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 11, at 1:05 p.m. ET. In the year that Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, this game promises to have plenty of excitement.

Last game in Florida

The Marlins will wrap up their Grapefruit League schedule on Sunday, March 22, with a split-squad day. A game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET at the Mets, and the other against the Astros at 1:05 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

As of now, no scrimmages are set for between March 23 and Opening Day.

Opening Day

Thursday, March 26, 4:10 p.m. ET against the Phillies at Marlins Park

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.