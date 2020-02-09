Spring about fitting pieces together for Miami

MIAMI -- All offseason, the Marlins searched for fits to help upgrade a lineup that ranked last in the Majors in homers (146) and second to last in runs (615) in 2019. The front office feels it has addressed many of the needs with the additions of infielder Jonathan Villar,

MIAMI -- All offseason, the Marlins searched for fits to help upgrade a lineup that ranked last in the Majors in homers (146) and second to last in runs (615) in 2019.

The front office feels it has addressed many of the needs with the additions of infielder Jonathan Villar , first baseman Jesús Aguilar , outfielders Corey Dickerson and Matt Joyce and catcher Francisco Cervelli .

They join a core that includes third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson , shortstop Miguel Rojas and catcher Jorge Alfaro . And there is a group of players who gained big league experience in the past few years, like Garrett Cooper , Jon Berti , Harold Ramirez , Lewis Brinson and Isan Díaz .

One of the major challenges for Miami's front office, manager Don Mattingly and his staff in Spring Training will be figuring out how all the pieces fit into the 2020 roster puzzle.

“We have a number of guys who can play all over,” Mattingly said. “You look at Jonathan Villar, and Anderson is capable of playing infield/outfield. Berti is capable of playing infield/outfield. Miggy plays all over the field. Garrett Cooper plays [infield] and [outfield]. So we do have a number of guys [who play multiple positions]. But you do want your best defensive club, as much as possible.”

That’s the key. Figuring out how to make the offense proficient without sacrificing defense.

“We're going to try to make sure guys get to the spots that they can play good defense,” Mattingly said.

Because there are so many moving parts, Spring Training, which opens on Wednesday at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Fla., promises to be among the most competitive for Miami in years.

Take 2017, for example. Figuring out the starting eight position players was pretty much a given heading into Spring Training. The outfield then had Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna. About the only drama was where in the outfield Yelich and Ozuna would play. Dee Gordon was at second base, and J.T. Realmuto was behind the plate.

When full-squad workouts get underway on Feb. 17, about the only certainty in the outfield is Dickerson projects to play left field. Center and right are up for grabs. Rojas is the front-runner to play short, and Alfaro is the primary catcher, although Cervelli will fight for playing time.

“We felt all the pieces that we brought in fit with what we were trying to do and make us a better club for 2020,” Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said. “And you mix that with our younger players, our prospects that are reaching the upper levels, and that's why I'm so excited with where we're going.”

Versatility is certainly vital, and it is a trend throughout the industry, especially in the National League where there is no designated hitter. It's essential to have players who can move around the diamond.

A year ago, the Marlins used 14 outfielders, plus eight first basemen, eight third basemen, seven shortstops and six second basemen.

This year, the competition will especially be tight in center field, where Brinson, Magneuris Sierra and prospects Monte Harrison and Jesús Sánchez are all in the picture. As could Ramirez and Berti.

Villar, a natural middle infielder, is expected to see time in the outfield. But he has played a total of eight big league games in center in his career, and it appears to be more of a spot option.

"I think a lot will be determined in Spring Training,” Hill said of finding a position for Villar. “The thing that we liked when we made the acquisition was his versatility, the fact that he’s played second, he’s played short, he’s played some outfield.”

Villar, who stole 40 bases with the Orioles last year, projects to be the leadoff hitter. In the field, Miami plans to look at the switch-hitter at third base, second, short as well as the outfield.

“Donnie and I will visit with him as camp opens up about what our objectives are with him,” Hill said. “But we know that he is incredibly versatile. When you’re talking about filling out that lineup card, for Donnie, and putting out the best eight position players on the field, you’ve got a switch-hitter, with power, who can run. I think we’re happy with that profile and making sure that it’s in the lineup as regularly as possible.”