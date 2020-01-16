Future seems bright for Marlins prospect Chisholm

JUPITER, Fla. -- The offseason has hardly been a time to rest for Marlins shortstop prospect Jazz Chisholm. After spending all of 2019 at Double-A, with two different organizations, the 21-year-old continued to get game repetitions by playing winter ball in Puerto Rico. And, when in South Florida, he’s been

After spending all of 2019 at Double-A, with two different organizations, the 21-year-old continued to get game repetitions by playing winter ball in Puerto Rico. And, when in South Florida, he’s been working out regularly at the Marlins’ Spring Training complex.

“I’m going into big league camp this year, and I’m just going out there trying to compete for a job,” Chisholm said. “I’ve been here all offseason, so I’ve gotten to meet all the guys and all the workers, the coaches and the front office, and everybody around the complex.”

A native of the Bahamas, Chisholm continues to get acclimated to the Marlins, an organization he joined last July after being acquired from the D-backs for right-hander Zac Gallen .

Spring Training opens for the Marlins with pitchers and catchers workouts on Feb. 12 at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex, with full-squad workouts set for Feb. 17.

In preparation for next month, the Marlins this week conducted a prospects hitters’ camp at their spring complex, inviting approximately a dozen players. While Chisholm wasn’t officially part of the camp, he has been training at the complex and hit in the cages with the prospects in camp.

In the eyes of the organization, Chisholm has the makings to be Miami's shortstop of the future. Miguel Rojas, who signed a two-year extension in September, is currently handling the position at the big league level.

Chisholm projects to start the season at Triple-A Wichita.

“It’s a great organization, and I’m happy to be here, and I can’t wait until Spring Training,” Chisholm said. “It’s Miami. I love Miami. I’m from the Bahamas. So, being in the 305 -- I’m just excited to be here, and I’m glad somebody wanted me to be here this badly that they traded for me.”

Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins’ No. 4 prospect, and No. 54 overall, Chisholm caught the attention of Miami chief executive officer Derek Jeter during the Arizona Fall League after the 2018 season, when Chisholm was still a member of the D-backs.

“I went to the Arizona Fall League to look at some of our players and it took about three innings when I said, ‘Who is that?’” Jeter said in August following the trade. “He’s someone that stood out on the field and, obviously, he has all the tools to be successful.”

Chisholm is a left-handed hitter, listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds. Don't be deceived by the size. He has better-than-average bat speed, a ton of power and immense raw talent. To tap into his potential, Chisholm is focused on refining his swing in hopes of reducing his strikeout rate.

“For me, it’s just trusting myself and not trying to hit a ball 500 feet every swing,” Chisholm said.

Chisholm isn’t looking to necessarily change or restructure his swing. He's merely focused on cutting it down a little bit.

Before the trade, Chisholm was at Double-A Jackson, and he had a strikeout percentage of 33.8 percent, to go along with a slash line of .204/.305/.427 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

After the trade, he lowered his strikeout rate with Miami's Double-A Jacksonville affiliate. With the Jumbo Shrimp, he had a slash line of .284/.383/.494 with three home runs and 10 RBIs -- and his strikeout percentage fell to 25.5.

“Consistency,” Chisholm said. “It’s all about consistency. Cutting down on strikeouts, and doing what I’ve got to do, and working every day. Working hard on everything to become a big leaguer.”