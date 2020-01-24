Inbox: Which Marlins prospects will shine in '20?

MIAMI -- The Marlins spent much of the past two years restocking their farm system. When Spring Training opens in mid-February, fans will get at least a preliminary look at much of the young talent that projects to be building blocks for the future. The latest Marlins Inbox addresses which

MIAMI -- The Marlins spent much of the past two years restocking their farm system. When Spring Training opens in mid-February, fans will get at least a preliminary look at much of the young talent that projects to be building blocks for the future.

The latest Marlins Inbox addresses which prospects have a chance to be impactful in 2020, perhaps as early as Opening Day.

When should we expect Monte Harrison and Sixto Sanchez to be called up?

-- @ProfessorXXX88

You mention two of the top prospects in the system, and both are on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list. Sanchez, the hard-throwing right-hander, is Miami's top prospect and ranks 22nd overall. Harrison, meanwhile, is ranked fifth in the Marlins’ system and 83rd overall.

Both project to be with the club in 2020, perhaps at some point in the first half. I actually think Harrison has the better chance to reach the big leagues first. The 24-year-old center fielder was tracking toward a September promotion in 2019, but he missed time due to a broken right wrist.

Sanchez, who dealt with right elbow inflammation in 2018, threw 114 innings in '19. So look for him to start off at Triple-A Wichita and build up to about 150 innings this year. To me, he seems like a second-half rotation option.

Harrison may win the starting center-field job in Spring Training. My reservation with him is the time he missed last year. Often, players who miss so much time need those consistent game repetitions to be effective. Since he is continuing to develop, there is no need to rush him.

I think the ceiling for each player is to be at least an average big leaguer, if not more. For Sanchez, it’s a matter of staying healthy, and for Harrison, it’s about reducing that 29.5 percent strikeout rate he had a year ago.

It seems like every season, there is one player who surprises everyone in Spring Training. Who do you expect that player to be this year?

-- @Jfr0726

I’m not going to predict that he will make the Opening Day roster, but I do see a fast rise through the system for outfielder Jerar Encarnacion, the organization’s No. 17-ranked prospect.

Encarnacion's power jumps out at you. He recently told me that last year he hit three home runs at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium that landed on top of the roof of the Marlins’ office building, well beyond the left-field wall. That’s territory that Giancarlo Stanton used to reach in the past. In the Arizona Fall League, Encarnacion impressed with his power, especially to the opposite field. He belted a grand slam in the championship game.

Encarnacion has tremendous bat speed and raw power -- and can hit to all fields. He is perhaps the organization’s most intriguing position-player prospect. He has all the makings to be an impactful middle-of-the-order hitter.

Are the Marlins that confident with their starter depth? They did not bring in a veteran starter.

-- @JuanVas83300033

This offseason, there was some speculation that the Marlins might consider Félix Hernández, who just signed a Minor League deal with the Braves. The fact that Miami passed on King Félix wasn’t surprising to me, because the organization feels it has about 10 starting candidates already on the roster or in the system.

Entering Spring Training, Sandy Alcantara, Caleb Smith and Pablo López are considered locks to be in the rotation. Jordan Yamamoto, Elieser Hernandez and Robert Dugger are expected to compete for the final two spots. Next in line, in terms of being big league ready, is Nick Neidert. And then you have Sixto Sanchez, Edward Cabrera and Jorge Guzman. Right there are 10 internal starting candidates. The wave behind them includes left-handers Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers.

All of them will be in Spring Training.

It looks like the Marlins added outfield bats. Was wondering about the infield, where they lost some veterans?

-- @NoParty2016

Two major infield additions joined the club on Dec. 2, when infielder Jonathan Villar was acquired from the Orioles and first baseman Jesús Aguilar was claimed off waivers from the Rays. Villar, a switch-hitter, is expected to lead off. He stole 40 bases a year ago. Most likely, he will play third base, but he also can play second and short, as well as the outfield. Villar might see some time in center field, as well. Aguilar is expected to be the regular first baseman. Miguel Rojas should anchor shortstop, and Brian Anderson, if he isn’t playing right field, will be at third base.

He didn’t have a pretty start, but I’m still high on Víctor Víctor Mesa. If he bounces back, could we see him at some point this year? Or does he need another year, in your opinion?

-- @braedont19

Clearly, this is a big year for Mesa to show signs of progress. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as Miami’s No. 13 prospect, the 23-year-old combined to hit .235 at Class A Advanced Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville in 2019. He didn’t hit a home run in 116 Minor League games. Defensively, he is very good. But to be a big league regular, he will have to show far more production at the plate. Mesa is a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, so he will get another sampling of what it takes to reach the highest level. For now, I think expectations should be tempered and we should all just be patient.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.