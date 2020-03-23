Marlins radio to re-air classics twice a week

MIAMI -- Marlins baseball will be back on the airwaves this week, as flagship radio station 940 AM WINZ goes down memory lane to re-air classic games from club history. The Marlins on Monday announced that each Tuesday and Thursday, at 6 p.m. ET, a “Marlins Rewind” will air on

The Marlins on Monday announced that each Tuesday and Thursday, at 6 p.m. ET, a “Marlins Rewind” will air on the station, replaying some of the franchise’s greatest games.

Broadcasts start Tuesday with the club’s 16-0 victory over the Brewers on June 4, 2019, at Miller Park. The blowout was the largest shutout victory in Marlins history.

On that night, right-hander Pablo López was the beneficiary of ample run support, keeping the Brewers in check, while the offense hammered out 19 hits, including home runs by Starlin Castro, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson.

In conjunction with the broadcasts, additional commentary from Marlins broadcasters, former players and special guests will accompany the game action.

On Tuesday, Glenn Geffner, who is entering his 13th season on the Marlins’ radio broadcast team, will join Marlins Radio Network’s pregame host Kyle Sielaff to share his insights from the game.

Thursday night, 940 AM WINZ will replay the Marlins’ 19-11 win over the Phillies from Aug. 23, 2019, at Marlins Park. The team’s 19 runs established a Marlins Park record.

Miami erased a seven-run deficit in the third inning, as rookie second baseman Isan Díaz belted a game-tying three-run homer to cap off the rally.

But not everything went smoothly that night, as Anderson was struck by a Vince Velasquez fastball in the same inning. X-rays revealed a broken left hand that cost Anderson the rest of the season.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Van Horne and Sielaff will discuss the memorable comeback.

Before MLB delayed the start of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday was scheduled to be Opening Day, with the Marlins facing the Phillies at Marlins Park.

