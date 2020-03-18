Marquee Sports airing Cubs' 2016 WS run

CHICAGO -- Over the winter, while David Ross was first getting accustomed to his new role as the Cubs' manager, he was emphatic in his expectations for his team this year. "I really think this team can win the World Series," Ross said back in January. "That's the way I'm

CHICAGO -- Over the winter, while David Ross was first getting accustomed to his new role as the Cubs' manager, he was emphatic in his expectations for his team this year.

"I really think this team can win the World Series," Ross said back in January. "That's the way I'm looking at things."

Ross was famously a part of the Cubs' 2016 team that ended the franchise's 108-year World Series drought, belting one of the club's all-time great home runs in Game 7 of that Fall Classic against the Tribe. Over the next two weeks, while the sports world is in a necessary intermission, fans can relive the games that culminated in that moment.

Beginning on Wednesday night, Marquee Sports Network is rolling out a "Run for the Ring" series every night through March 31. The Cubs' new regional network will air each win from the 2016 National League Division Series against the Giants and the '16 NL Championship Series against the Dodgers. Then, all seven World Series games against Cleveland will be aired.

Johnny Cueto vs. Jon Lester. Miguel Montero's grand slam. Jake Arrieta's homer off Madison Bumgarner. Kyle Hendricks' stellar pitching. Ben Zobrist's double down the line. The rain delay. Kris Bryant to Anthony Rizzo. Cubs fans can enjoy each moment again this month, while awaiting the return of baseball in 2020.

With no Spring Training games over the next two weeks, and Opening Day delayed by Major League Baseball, here is the schedule of games Cubs fans can catch on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT each night:

March 18: Game 1 of the NLDS

March 19: Game 2 of the NLDS

March 20: Game 4 of the NLDS

March 21: Game 1 of the NLCS

March 22: Game 4 of the NLCS

March 23: Game 5 of the NLCS

March 24: Game 6 of the NLCS

March 25: Game 1 of the World Series

March 26: Game 2 of the World Series

March 27: Game 3 of the World Series

March 28: Game 4 of the World Series

March 29: Game 5 of the World Series

March 30: Game 6 of the World Series

March 31: Game 7 of the World Series

Jordan Bastian covers the Cubs for MLB.com. He previously covered the Indians from 2011-18 and the Blue Jays from 2006-10. Read his blog, Major League Bastian and follow him on Twitter @MLBastian.