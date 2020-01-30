Rangers reach Minors deal with Duffy (source)

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers have reached an agreement with infielder Matt Duffy on a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training, a source told MLB.com on Thursday. The club has not confirmed the deal. A 29-year-old right-handed hitter, Duffy will come to camp competing with Nick Solak and

A 29-year-old right-handed hitter, Duffy will come to camp competing with Nick Solak and Isiah Kiner-Falefa for a spot as a utility infielder. Or he could platoon with first baseman Ronald Guzmán if he wins a spot on the team.

Duffy has been primarily a third baseman over his five-year Major League career, and he could play there against left-handed pitching because Todd Frazier has the ability to play both first and third. There is also a possibility the Rangers could try Duffy at first base in Spring Training -- a position where he has played three Major League innings -- so he may platoon with the left-handed-hitting Guzmán..

The 2012 18th-round Draft pick, who has some experience at shortstop and second base as well, is a career .282 hitter with a .338 on-base percentage and a .342 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching. He has a .290/.338/.395 slash line against righties.

Duffy was once a front-line infielder for the Giants and Rays before suffering multiple leg injuries that set back his career significantly.

His first full season in the Major Leagues was with the Giants in 2015 when he hit .295 with 12 home runs, 77 RBIs and a .428 slugging percentage -- good enough to be runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year. He was traded to the Rays in '16 and had been with that organization since then.

As for injuries, Duffy underwent surgery on his left Achilles tendon at the end of the 2016 season. He ended up missing the entire '17 season after experiencing multiple setbacks during the rehab process.

Duffy played in 132 games for the Rays in 2018 and hit .294 with four home runs, 44 RBIs and a .366 slugging percentage. But he was limited to 46 games this past season because of back and left hamstring injuries and finished with a career-low .252 batting average.