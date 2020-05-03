Former A's pitcher Matt Keough passes away

Matt Keough, a former All-Star pitcher for the A’s, died Friday at the age of 64. “Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A,” A’s executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said. “He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to

Matt Keough, a former All-Star pitcher for the A’s, died Friday at the age of 64.

“Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A,” A’s executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said. “He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant.

“He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight.”

The A’s organization mourns the loss of former pitcher and special assistant Matt Keough.



"He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight." - Billy Beane pic.twitter.com/sEGaLiFLc7 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 3, 2020

Keough, the son of former Major League outfielder Marty Keough, pitched in 170 games over seven seasons with the A's and went 50-75 with a 4.13 ERA. The right-hander was selected to the All-Star Game in 1978 as a 22-year-old rookie. He earned AL Comeback Player of the Year Honors in ‘80, putting together the best season of his career by going 16-13 with a 2.92 ERA.

He spent nine total seasons in the Majors, also pitching for the Yankees, Cardinals, Cubs and Astros. After four seasons playing in Japan, Keough transitioned to the front office and worked for the A’s, Angels and Rays.