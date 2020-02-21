Notes: Veteran presence; rain foils Friday plans

JUPITER, Fla. -- One reason the Marlins are optimistic about the direction the club is headed in 2020 is because of the additions of newcomers like outfielder Corey Dickerson, first baseman Jesús Aguilar and center fielder Jonathan Villar. The three were brought in to upgrade what was a stagnant offense

The three were brought in to upgrade what was a stagnant offense in 2019.

“You’re not so much looking for results from those guys,” manager Don Mattingly said. “You pay attention to the reps they get, and making sure they’re getting ready to play.”

The three veteran position players are expected to provide leadership, as well as be fixtures in the lineup.

In the first 10 days of camp, they’ve been getting acclimated to their new organization. Dickerson was with the Pirates and Phillies last year, while Aguilar was with the Brewers and Rays and Villar the Orioles.

Dickerson was an All-Star in 2017 when he was with Tampa Bay, and Aguilar was an All-Star in 2018 with Milwaukee. Villar played in all 162 games for Baltimore last year and stole 40 bases.

“With those guys, it’s more about seeing how they’re going to fit inside your workouts, and your meetings,” Mattingly said. “Are they speaking up? Those type of things. On the field, you know they know how to get ready to play.”

Change of practice plans

On the eve of Spring Training games beginning, Miami planned on scaling back workouts anyway Friday at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex.

Rain in the morning altered the team's plans even more.

“Pretty much, we just switched to Plan B,” Mattingly said.

Due to the rain, pitchers and hitters did their work inside, under cover in the cages.

Travel roster

Regulars expected to make the trip to Port St. Lucie to face the Mets on Saturday include: infielder Jon Berti ; outfielders Lewis Brinson , Harold Ramirez and Monte Harrison ; first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper ; second baseman Isan Díaz ; and prospects Lewin Díaz (first base) and Jazz Chisholm (shortstop). Outfielder JJ Bleday is also on the trip. Chad Wallach will catch.

Up next

The Marlins open Grapefruit League play on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET against the Mets at Port St. Lucie. Right-hander Jordan Yamamoto will get the start for Miami, while Rick Porcello will go for New York. Yamamoto is competing for a back-of-the-rotation-spot.

On Sunday, the Marlins make their home debut, with Elieser Hernandez getting the start at 1:05 p.m. ET against the Nationals.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.