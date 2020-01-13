Mets changing spring address to honor Piazza

NEW YORK -- The Mets are renaming another piece of real estate to honor another Hall of Famer. Less than a year after rechristening Citi Field’s address as 41 Seaver Way, the team announced plans to honor Mike Piazza with an address change at its Spring Training complex in Port

NEW YORK -- The Mets are renaming another piece of real estate to honor another Hall of Famer. Less than a year after rechristening Citi Field’s address as 41 Seaver Way, the team announced plans to honor Mike Piazza with an address change at its Spring Training complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Piazza and Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon will reveal the details Thursday in a ceremony at the complex, in conjunction with St. Lucie County and the city of Port St. Lucie. The team also announced a name change for the stadium from First Data Field to Clover Park, following the First Data company’s sale to Fiserv. The Mets are in the final stages of a $57 million renovation of the complex, including new seating and fan amenities.

The stadium is currently located at 525 NW Peacock Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

Piazza, who entered the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016, is one of only two players in Cooperstown with a Mets cap on his plaque. The other is Tom Seaver, whom the Mets also plan to honor with a statue outside Citi Field. That project is due to be completed later this year.

In eight seasons with the Mets, Piazza hit a club-record 220 home runs by a catcher, also batting .296 with a .915 OPS. Post-retirement, he splits his time between the U.S. and Italy, regularly returning to Port St. Lucie as a Spring Training guest instructor.

