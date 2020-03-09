GM: Conforto gets MRI, headed to NY (report)

Michael Conforto tweaked his side making a catch in right field Friday during a Spring Training game, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told Newsday's Tim Healey on Monday. Conforto is returning to New York from Port St. Lucie to meet with Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek. Van Wagenen said

Conforto is returning to New York from Port St. Lucie to meet with Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek. Van Wagenen said Conforto had an MRI done in Florida but needed further evaluation.

The Mets do have outfield options if Conforto is forced to miss time, like Jake Marisnick and Dominic Smith. But Conforto is one of the team's best hitters. The 27-year-old had a career-high 33 home runs and 92 RBIs last season, posting an .856 OPS.

Conforto has played in 10 Spring Training games, going 6-for-27 with one home run.

Conforto is one of several Mets outfielders dealing with injuries this spring. J.D. Davis just returned to the lineup after missing almost two weeks with a jammed left shoulder, and Yoenis Céspedes is still working his way back from the heel surgeries and ankle fractures that have kept him off the field since July 2018.