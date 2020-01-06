Kopech marries 'Riverdale' star Vanessa Morgan

With that hair and those biceps, it's not hard to imagine a universe in which White Sox starter Michael Kopech hit it big as a matinee idol. Of course, in this universe, he touches 101 mph on the radar gun, so he'll probably be sticking with this whole pitching thing.

With that hair and those biceps, it's not hard to imagine a universe in which White Sox starter Michael Kopech hit it big as a matinee idol. Of course, in this universe, he touches 101 mph on the radar gun, so he'll probably be sticking with this whole pitching thing. But while he isn't a TV star, he is now married to one: Over the weekend, the righty tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Vanessa Morgan, also known as Toni Topaz on "Riverdale".

The ceremony took place in Homestead, Fla., and seems like something out of the beach rom-com of your wildest dreams:

That's just the latest stage in what's been an extremely Hollywood romance. The two first met on social media (no, really), after Morgan noticed him on Instagram and he followed back. They started dating in the summer of 2018 -- some helicopters were involved -- and then, last Fourth of July, he proposed against a dramatic waterfall backdrop. No word yet on whether Kopech will be joining the "Riverdale" cast at any point, but hey, that hair is absolutely good enough to inspire its own cult.