Lorenzen to host live workouts on Instagram

CINCINNATI -- Need a workout partner while staying at home and social distancing? You can step into the virtual “Zen Den.” Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen revealed on Monday that he will be live on Instagram three times a week as baseball fans and the nation hunker down during the coronavirus

“With the trying times we are facing, I want to be able to use this opportunity to connect and grow with my fans whom I consider family,” Lorenzen wrote on his Instagram post.

At 3 p.m. ET/12 PT every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Lorenzen will host a 15-minute home workout. No equipment is required.

“I’m going to take advantage of this time for personal growth, and I can’t wait for you all to join me,” Lorenzen said. “I look forward to seeing you in the Zen Den.”

Known for his dedication to working out and lifting weights, Lorenzen has often shared photos and videos on Instagram of his offseason regimens.

Lorenzen, 28, broke into the Major Leagues in 2015. The '19 season marked his first as a two-way player -- pitching and playing in the outfield. Over a career-high 73 games and 83 1/3 innings last season, he posted a 2.92 ERA. Lorenzen also played 29 games in the outfield, including six starts as a center fielder. At the plate, Lorenzen has a career .710 OPS.