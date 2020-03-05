Miggy, Demeritte go back-to-back -- twice!

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Miguel Cabrera is a former Triple Crown winner trying to prove he’s back. Travis Demeritte is a former Braves prospect trying to prove he belongs. They had something in common on Thursday -- two home runs apiece in two innings off Gerrit Cole. Not only did Demeritte

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Miguel Cabrera is a former Triple Crown winner trying to prove he’s back. Travis Demeritte is a former Braves prospect trying to prove he belongs. They had something in common on Thursday -- two home runs apiece in two innings off Gerrit Cole .

Not only did Demeritte and Cabrera hit back-to-back home runs twice off the Yankees' ace, they did so on consecutive pitches each time, fueling a barrage for the Tigers on a hot, humid and breezy Thursday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Cabrera and Demeritte stole the spotlight on a day when the Tigers lined up three of their top pitching prospects -- Casey Mize, Alex Faedo and Matt Manning -- to face the Yankees. After Mize retired the top of the Bronx Bombers' lineup in order on 14 pitches in the top of the first, the Tigers posted three runs before Cole could retire a batter.

After Victor Reyes doubled to lead off the first, Demeritte connected with an offspeed pitch and pulled the ball onto the berm in the left-field corner for a two-run homer. Cabrera crushed Cole’s next pitch and cleared the berm just left of center field.

The swing was classic Cabrera, a seemingly easy stroke off his back leg that sent the ball out in a hurry. It’s the swing Cabrera has worked hard to regain after having to alter it for his aching right knee midway through last season.

By contrast, Demeritte and Cabrera both went deep off the batter's eye in straightaway center field the next inning, sending center fielder Mike Tauchman scrambling until he ran out of room.

Though the wind blowing out to center had Lakeland’s osprey flying wobbly toward their nests atop the stadium light towers -- not to mention the center-field television camera looking a bit shaky -- Cabrera’s first home run had enough power that it likely wouldn’t have mattered.

The two-homer game gives Demeritte four home runs for the spring as he tries to snag a spot in Detroit’s outfield. His chances seemed slim when the Tigers signed Cameron Maybin on Feb. 12.

Cabrera, meanwhile, has three homers for the spring. He spent the first week of games working on his opposite-field swing, hitting nearly everything to right, but he seems to be working his way around to center and pull side.