Clevinger to have knee surgery; timetable TBD

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- When Indians manager Terry Francona described Thursday how last year’s injuries caused his team to become more unified, he said, “We will deal with adversity. Every team does. It could start tomorrow.” It turns out, his statement was not hypothetical. Starter Mike Clevinger sustained a partial tear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- When Indians manager Terry Francona described Thursday how last year’s injuries caused his team to become more unified, he said, “We will deal with adversity. Every team does. It could start tomorrow.” It turns out, his statement was not hypothetical.

Starter Mike Clevinger sustained a partial tear in his left meniscus at the team’s Spring Training facility on Wednesday. He will undergo surgery on Friday, and a timetable for his return will be determined after the procedure.

Missing the start of the season is something that’s all too familiar for the right-hander, who landed on the injured list with an upper back strain after his second start last year.

With Corey Kluber in Texas and Trevor Bauer in Cincinnati, Clevinger was arguably the favorite to earn the Opening Day starter duties against the Tigers at Progressive Field on March 26. Despite missing two months of the season last year, he was able to go 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 169 strikeouts in 126 innings. His average fastball velocity jumped from 93.6 mph in 2018 to 95.4 mph in ’19, and he was expecting even more heat in ’20 along with improvement in his offspeed pitches.

“It's still going for average velocity right now,” Clevinger said prior to Tribe Fest at the beginning of the month. “We're riding my curveball. Curveball and changeup have been the big focuses this offseason more than just velocity. Velocity is always a focus, just getting more stronger, more mobile. But curveball and changeup refinement, just knowing exactly what we're doing each day, has been my key this year.”

Now that Opening Day is likely out of question, either Shane Bieber or Carlos Carrasco will probably get the ball for the first game against the Tigers. And if there is any silver lining to sustaining an enormous blow before the full team even reports to camp, it’s that the Indians have tremendous starting-pitching depth. The extent of which was tested in ’19, when Clevinger, Carrasco and Kluber all spent a large chunk of time on the injured list and Bauer was traded to the Reds at the Trade Deadline. Young guys like Jefry Rodriguez (before he strained his right shoulder), Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale stepped up to seamlessly fill the holes in the rotation, helping lead the Tribe to 93 wins.

Because Adam Plutko is out of Minor League options, it's safe to assume that he’d either remain a starter or switch to a reliever to remain on the big league roster. If the team put him in the rotation, the final spot would come down to top candidates Plesac or Civale, with Rodriguez, Logan Allen and Scott Moss also in the running. With Clevinger sidelined, the rotation may end up consisting of Bieber, Carrasco, Civale, Plesac and Plutko.