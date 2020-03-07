Notes: Folty relies on slider; Minter debuts

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Opponents had a .111 average and produced a .186 slugging percentage against Mike Foltynewicz’s slider during his 2018 All-Star season. They hit .284 and slugged .584 against this same pitch while he produced a 6.37 ERA over the 11 starts he made before being demoted to

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Opponents had a .111 average and produced a .186 slugging percentage against Mike Foltynewicz ’s slider during his 2018 All-Star season. They hit .284 and slugged .584 against this same pitch while he produced a 6.37 ERA over the 11 starts he made before being demoted to Triple-A Gwinnett last year.

So, there was certainly reason for the Braves to be encouraged by the confidence Foltynewicz showed while regularly using his slider during Saturday’s 1-1 tie against the Rays at CoolToday Park.

“I threw a lot of good sliders,” Foltynewicz said. “My arm just has to get ready for it somehow. It’s a good time to do it right now.”

Coming off his career-best 2018 season, Foltynewicz aggressively threw sliders during last year’s Grapefruit League debut and paid the price over the next six months. Elbow discomfort delayed his season debut until late April and significantly influenced the struggles he encountered before being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Foltynewicz righted himself in late August, finished the regular season strong and then exited a pair of uneven National League Division Series starts realizing the value of pacing himself.

So after going through the motions to gain some physical conditioning during his first two Grapefruit League starts this year, he took the mound Saturday attempting to take a regular-season approach. The results were pleasing. He allowed one hit and recorded six strikeouts over 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

“I thought overall the outing was really, really good,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It was a big difference from [last weekend’s start against the Red Sox]. His stuff was really, really good.”

Foltynewicz generated a lot of movement with both his sliders and curveballs, including the one that seemed to fool plate umpire Edwin Moscoso with Dylan Cozens at the plate in the second inning.

Showing some of the composure he occasionally lacked in the past, Foltynewicz followed with a slider that struck out Cozens.

“My first two [starts] I was maybe too relaxed out there,” said Foltynewicz, who had recorded just four outs in last weekend’s start against Boston. “But now, you start to get that mental focus and just start attacking guys and treat it like a regular season game.”

Foltynewicz is scheduled to make three more starts before the regular season begins.

Bullpen plans

A.J. Minter ’s forgettable 2019 season was influence by missing nearly all of Spring Training last year after his left shoulder was jarred in a minor car accident. The Braves slowed the former closer’s preparations over the past few weeks and then watched him retire two of the four batters he faced while making his spring debut during Saturday’s seventh inning.

As things currently stand, closer Mark Melancon, Will Smith, Shane Greene, Darren O’Day, Chris Martin and Luke Jackson are projected to fill six of the eight bullpen spots. Another spot could be reserved for Josh Tomlin.

With Smith being the only southpaw member of this group, the question is whether the Braves feel the need to fill that last spot with another left-hander. Minter likely won’t be deemed ready. The other lefty candidates are Tyler Matzek, who has been one of this year’s biggest surprises, Phil Pfeifer, who has thrown 5 2/3 scoreless innings, and Grant Dayton, who halted his struggles with 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Saturday.

Because Jackson and Martin were so effective against left-handed batters last year, Snitker may feel less of an urge to carry another lefty, especially when accounting for the new three-batter minimum rule.

“I don’t know if there has to be a second lefty, because we have guys that get lefties out,” Snitker said. “We’ll see how it all shakes out until the very end. Having a couple guys that can go multiple innings will probably be a requirement early on.”

Hechavarria returns

After missing more than a week because of a sore left oblique muscle, Adeiny Hechavarría returned to the lineup and went 1-for-2 with a single on Saturday. Hechavarria, who is projected to begin the season as Atlanta’s primary backup infielder, will get two more plate appearances in Sunday’s game against the Yankees.

Pache contributes

Showing some of the power he has developed over the past few years and his plus speed, the Braves' top prospect, Cristian Pache, tripled off the left-center field wall before scoring the tying run in Saturday’s ninth inning.

Pache, who ranks No. 13 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list, has gone 6-for-21 with a triple and homer through 10 spring games.

“He’s just maturing as a player,” Snitker said. “I don’t think he’s there yet. But I’m hoping at some point in time, over the course of the summer, he’s ready to go.”

Up next

Ronald Acuña Jr. will attempt to snap out of his spring funk when the Braves travel to Tampa to play the Yankees on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET. Acuña has gone 2-for-21 with eight strikeouts through his first eight Grapefruit League games. Sean Newcomb will be on the mound attempting to improve his bid for one of Atlanta's two available rotation spots. Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte and Johan Camargo are also expected to be in the Braves' lineup.