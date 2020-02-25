Notes: No-chair Matheny; McBroom bests wind

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- One of the main differences from Ned Yost’s Spring Training camp to Mike Matheny’s is how each approach the games themselves.

Yost, like many managers do during Spring Training, preferred to sit on chairs behind a screen outside the dugout.

Matheny, on the other hand, said his preference is to be inside the dugout with his players.

“I’ve kind of always done that,” Matheny said. “I like being involved with the players and to interact with them. I think there are always teaching moments, so it’s easier rather than marching back and forth from the screen.

“The other reason is I’ve got brand new third-base and first-base coaches, so I’m constantly in communication with them. Plus, with the bench coach and pitching coach, I like to be near that just for timing purposes in terms of making changes on the field.

“I just like being in the dugout. I kind of feel like you’re part of a petting zoo when you sit out there by the screen.”

López sharp again

Right-hander Jorge López turned in his second straight strong outing, throwing 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball in the Royals’ 5-4 win Tuesday over the Rangers at Surprise Stadium.

López gave up one hit and one walk but struck out five, including the side in the first inning.

“My sinker was really good,” López said. “I was able to really pound it down in the zone.”

López, who is out of options, is competing for either the No. 5 spot in the rotation or a long bullpen role.

McBroom beats the wind

First baseman Ryan McBroom , competing with Ryan O'Hearn for the starting job, also is in a fight to make the 26-man roster.

McBroom showed some impressive power Tuesday, blasting a two-run home run into a massive wind blowing in from left field. The ball cleared the bullpen, landing on the berm.

“It’s not a very good feeling trying to hit a baseball with the wind in your face,” McBroom said. “I got a 3-2 heater and got my hands inside, and out she went. Barreled it up pretty nicely.

“We’re out here to win a job and show what we can do. Felt pretty good.”

Franco OK

Third baseman Maikel Franco took a throw off his left cheek on Monday, but he's OK and is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Franco was sporting a cut and a shiner under his left eye after being hit while trying to catch a throw from left-hander Richard Lovelady on a team defense drill.

Up next

The Royals will play split-squad games on Wednesday. Left-hander Foster Griffin will get the start against the White Sox at 2:05 p.m. CT at Surprise Stadium. Right-hander Brady Singer, the Royals' No. 2 prospect, will get the start in Mesa against the Cubs at 2:05 p.m. CT. Three other top pitching prospects -- Jackson Kowar, Kris Bubic, and Daniel Lynch -- also are slated to pitch against the Cubs.