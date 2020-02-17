Notes: Tauchman psyched; Stanton spring plans

TAMPA, Fla. -- As the Yankees battled the Astros in last year’s American League Championship Series, Mike Tauchman was spending his days here at the team’s Minor League complex, taking batting practice and fly balls in hopes of rushing back from a Grade 2 left calf strain if his team

TAMPA, Fla. -- As the Yankees battled the Astros in last year’s American League Championship Series, Mike Tauchman was spending his days here at the team’s Minor League complex, taking batting practice and fly balls in hopes of rushing back from a Grade 2 left calf strain if his team advanced.

“Very [close to returning],” Tauchman said. “It’s the World Series, man.”

Instead, Tauchman enters his first full spring with the Yankees fully healed and looking to build upon an impressive Bronx debut campaign in which he hit .277/.361/.504 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs, including a scorching July in which he led the Majors in batting average (.423) and on-base percentage (.474) while ranking fifth in slugging percentage (.750) (min. 50 plate appearances).

“I was grateful for the opportunity that I got, then was able to take that and run with it a little bit,” Tauchman said. “Our team dealt with some pretty significant and unusual injury situations last year, so for the group that we had and however many guys that were performing, winning the amount of games (103) in the regular season was great. At the same time, it's the New York Yankees, so the expectation is a championship.”

The 29-year-old Tauchman projects to see regular duty in the outfield this season, with a possible assignment as the Opening Day left fielder, depending on how Giancarlo Stanton is utilized. Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge figure to man center field and right field, respectively, though Tauchman said he plans on seeing time at all three outfield spots throughout the spring.

“I have a good foundation from last year to build on,” he said. “I think that I have as much flexibility as I can positionally, being left-handed, to give myself an opportunity to move all over the outfield no matter where it is. I’ll just try to be ready -- play all three spots on a given day and I'll take my preparation just like I did last year.”

Stanton Island

Stanton is “fully healthy,” according to manager Aaron Boone, and the slugger is expected to make his spring debut on Feb. 24 against the Pirates in the Bombers’ second spring home game. Boone said that he is not sure how frequently he will play Stanton in the outfield this spring.

“I think it depends on the overall health of our team as a whole,” Boone said. “I could envision him playing a good portion of outfield, but I could also envision things unfolding in a way that that makes it to where he's getting more DH reps. The thing about Giancarlo is, he's comfortable doing either.”

Boone added that he believes Miguel Andújar could see outfield reps as soon as the first week of exhibition games.

“Miggy's feeling well and is in a good place, ready to go,” Boone said. “We'll get him out there in a lot of different situations and even positions, at the same time also being mindful of the kind of demands that creates. Even though he's in a good place physically, we’ve got to make sure that that continues. We’ve got to take care of him, but I could see him bouncing around.”

The only player on the Spring Training roster who is not ready to participate in Grapefruit League action is outfielder Aaron Hicks (recovery from Tommy John surgery), according to Boone.

Meeting the Commish

Boone was among the Florida-based managers who met Sunday with Commissioner Rob Manfred at the Braves’ new spring home in North Port, Fla., during which the topic of potential retaliation against Astros hitters was strongly discouraged.

“We won't be in the business of going after or throwing at people on purpose,” Boone said. “We'll just have to see how everything unfolds, but I don't expect it to be an issue for us.”

Up next

The Yankees will host their first full-squad workout of the spring on Tuesday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Admission is free for all workouts through Thursday. Gates will open to fans at approximately 10 a.m. ET.