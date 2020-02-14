Here's the 2020 All-Non-Roster Invitee Team
When big league clubs break camp at the end of Spring Training, they’ll be bringing an extra man with them. And that’s an exciting development as we unveil our annual All-Non-Roster Invitee Team. With rosters expanded to 26 players for the 2020 season, there is added opportunity for the non-roster
With rosters expanded to 26 players for the 2020 season, there is added opportunity for the non-roster types to lock down a job if they put together a compelling camp. Perhaps we’ll even see somebody follow the 2019 Hunter Pence model and go from NRI to All-Star.
To be clear, Minor League prospects are NOT eligible for the All-NRI Team (I guess that technically includes you, too, Tim Tebow). Because then this would just devolve into a top prospects list. The goal here is to identify established players who are trying to extend or recover their careers.
Catcher: Chris Iannetta, Yankees
Certainly there are other, equally deserving candidates to fill this spot. But 36-year-old
When your ride to spring training, with the Yankees, shows up... 🧐🤨🤯. ☹️😕 I cant find the emoji that properly depicts my thoughts. Maybe 😳 or maybe just the fact that I’m using this many emojis... speaks volumes. This just feels weird. pic.twitter.com/IxqKvhytgB— Chris Iannetta (@Chris_Iannetta) February 10, 2020
That’s real courage.
First baseman: Greg Bird, Rangers
At 27,
Bird has an unflattering .211 average, .301 on-base percentage and .424 slugging percentage in 700 big league plate appearances, but his prospect pedigree and instant success in 2015 (.871 OPS, 11 homers) have a way of sticking in the memory, and perhaps he can untap that potential again while trying to beat out Ronald Guzmán for the first-base job in Texas.
Second baseman: Josh Harrison, Phillies
With 28 NRIs in Clearwater, the Phillies could field an entire roster of non-roster guys. There are a lot of recognizable names on the list, from Francisco Liriano to Bud Norris to Drew Storen to Anthony Swarzak to Logan Forsythe to Neil Walker.
But
Shortstop: Jordy Mercer, Tigers
Truthfully, there’s really not a lot of pure shortstops among the veteran invitees this year, but
The 33-year-old Mercer is back in Tigers camp after ceding his shortstop job to young Willi Castro as part of the club’s youth movement late last season. But he was probably the Tigers’ best hitter in the second half (.305 average, .832 OPS in 185 plate appearances).
Third base: Pablo Sandoval, Giants
The Panda of old is long gone, but switch-hitting
His season came to an unfortunate end with Tommy John surgery, but not before Bruce Bochy sent him out for one last plate appearance before he went under the knife. That felt like the end of Sandoval’s tenure in San Francisco ... but then again, so did the Hunter Pence goodbye at the end of 2018, and he has since re-signed with the club as a free agent. So both could be back on the roster together this year.
Outfielders: Matt Kemp, Marlins; Yasmany Tomás, D-backs; Keon Broxton, Brewers
Reunited with his old L.A. skipper Don Mattingly, 35-year-old
This is a sympathy selection for
Starting pitcher: Félix Hernández, RHP, Braves
Devastatingly difficult call here between
Cole Hamels’ shoulder situation creates additional opportunity for the 33-year-old Hernández, who struggled to the tune of a 5.82 ERA over his last two years in Seattle, to crack this club.
Reliever: Brandon Morrow, RHP, Cubs
The bullpen is routinely the deepest of the NRI fields and the most likely place where a team might strike gold. Greg Holland in Royals camp is an especially cool reunion, and switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, who is in camp with the Marlins, is always an eye-catcher.
But we know
