Correa, Berkman power Astros' win in Bracket

HOUSTON -- Roy Oswalt won both of his starts and Carlos Correa and Lance Berkman combined for 15 RBIs to lead the Astros past the Tigers in six games in the second round of the best-of-seven MLB Dream Bracket. The Astros advance to face the Yankees, who beat the Indians in seven games.

After a walk-off loss in Game 1, the Astros won three in a row to take hold of the series. Houston was paced offensively by Berkman, who finished 9-for-22 with three homers and seven RBIs, and Correa, who had three homers and eight RBIs. Jeff Bagwell went 8-for-22 with a pair of homers in the series.

The MLB Dream Bracket is a 32-team, best-of-seven simulation featuring all-time teams for each of the 30 current Major League franchises, as well as teams consisting of Negro Leagues Stars and 25 & Under Stars. The 26-man rosters for each team, compiled by the MLB.com beat reporters, consist of 15 hitters and 11 pitchers. For the simulation, players are rated using the average of their three best seasons on a single team. Rosters were constructed with balanced depth to specifically compete in a simulated regulation game.

Game 1: Tigers 4, Astros 3

Bill Freehan socked a walk-off homer off reliever Joe Niekro in the bottom of the 11th to send the Tigers to a come-from-behind win. Freehan also played the hero in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a one-out, two-run homer off Billy Wagner to tie the game at 3. José Altuve finished 2-for-4 for the Astros, including a solo homer off Justin Verlander in the third. Nolan Ryan held Detroit to one run and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Game 2: Astros 6, Tigers 5

Oswalt held the Tigers to two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings and Correa clubbed a homer off Max Scherzer to even the series. The Astros scored twice in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 5-2 lead, capped by a two-run single from Cesar Cedeno. Niekro allowed two homers in the bottom of the ninth, but Brad Lidge came in for the final two outs and the save.

Game 3: Astros 8, Tigers 2

The Astros cranked out 13 hits, including homers by Bagwell, Correa and Berkman, to blast the Tigers. Bagwell, Berkman, José Cruz and Altuve had two hits apiece, and Craig Biggio had three hits and two RBIs. J.R. Richard started and got the win for the Astros, allowing two runs and three hits over 6 2/3 innings. Joe Sambito and Dallas Keuchel combined to strike out five in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Game 4: Astros 5, Tigers 2

Correa clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Mickey Lolich to back another strong pitching effort and send the Astros to their third consecutive win. Six Astros pitchers held the Tigers to seven singles and two doubles, with Mike Scott allowing two runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Dave Smith, Lidge, Niekro, Billy Wagner and Larry Dierker combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits.

Game 5: Tigers 5, Astros 2

Verlander threw a gem for the Tigers, holding the Astros to two runs and five hits across eight innings to beat Ryan, and Willie Hernandez threw a scoreless ninth for the save. The Astros were held to six hits, including a sixth-inning homer by Bagwell, who collected a first-inning RBI double. Ryan struck out six and allowed four runs and six hits in his six innings.

Game 6: Astros 7, Tigers 5

Berkman blasted two early home runs off Scherzer as the Astros built a 6-2 lead and held on to eliminate the Tigers in six games. Six of the Astros’ eight hits went for extra bases, including doubles by Brad Ausmus and Bagwell, triples by Cedeno and Altuve and a three-run homer by Berkman in the first and a two-run homer in the third. Oswalt allowed four runs in seven innings for the win.

Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.