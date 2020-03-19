MLB Network to celebrate '95 Mariners on Fri.

SEATTLE -- Mariners fans looking for a fix during Major League Baseball’s shutdown will get a boost on Friday when MLB Network features a series of shows related to the team’s 1995 season and playoff run. The day will kick off at 7 a.m. PT with a showing of the

SEATTLE -- Mariners fans looking for a fix during Major League Baseball’s shutdown will get a boost on Friday when MLB Network features a series of shows related to the team’s 1995 season and playoff run.

The day will kick off at 7 a.m. PT with a showing of the Network’s outstanding documentary on the ’95 season, "The 1995 Mariners, Saving Baseball in Seattle," which is narrated by Seattle native and Grammy-award winning artist Macklemore and features interviews with all the prominent figures involved in the club’s historic playoff push. That documentary will be replayed at 9:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. PT.

The deciding Game 5 of the ’95 American League Division Series -- capped by Edgar Martinez’s game-winning double -- will be shown at 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. PT.

Additionally, MLB Network will air a breakdown of that ALDS Game 5 as part of its “MLB’s 20 Greatest Games” series at 8 a.m. PT in a show hosted by Bob Costas and Tom Verducci, which will be replayed at 5 p.m.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.