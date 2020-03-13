Players react to coronavirus, delay of Opening Day

The coronavirus pandemic that is sending shock waves throughout the world has touched virtually every aspect of our lives, including an area that has traditionally been reserved for trying to get our minds off of troubling world events -- sports. When MLB officially canceled the remainder of Spring Training and

The coronavirus pandemic that is sending shock waves throughout the world has touched virtually every aspect of our lives, including an area that has traditionally been reserved for trying to get our minds off of troubling world events -- sports. When MLB officially canceled the remainder of Spring Training and announced there will be a delay of at least two weeks to the opening of the regular season, the baseball community reacted with expressions of concern for the health of people around the world, as well as perspective on what's most important -- the safety of all during this time.

Here are some reactions to the recent developments from those in and around the game, including players and managers.

Aaron Boone, Yankees manager: “This is a unique situation that's bigger than baseball. You want to be doing your part on behalf of the world. We'll be cooperative and try to play our part the best we can.”

We’re all at a spot right now that won’t last forever. To those who share the love of baseball, sport, life... we will all be back together soon. @JessTara and I urge everyone to take precautions to stay healthy 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 13, 2020

Brendan McKay, Rays: “For me, I’ve gone up to Tampa and my girlfriend works in a hospital. So, like, do I know if she’s come in contact with somebody? Or she may not even know. It’s a little scary. It’s tough these days where you come in contact with so many people. It’s a really tough situation to deal with.”

Francisco Lindor, Indians: “This is when society gets together and helps each other out. Out of this, we can get something positive and that will be all being in a much better spot when it comes to taking care of each other. Because, at times, we’re not at peace with each other. I think now, we’ve got a really good chance of helping each other out, being there for each other and being good Samaritans, helping others and looking out for each other.”

🙏🙏🙏 out to everybody!!! ❤️❤️ — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) March 13, 2020

Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners (through interpreter Kevin Ando): “The most important thing right now is just the safety and health of everyone all across the whole world, not just here. To be honest, this has been in my head pretty much all the time the past several weeks. The team and organization are talking about how to prevent the sickness, and when you turn on the TV, it’s usually something about the coronavirus, especially in the sports world with all these games and seasons shutting down. So it’s been on my mind a lot.”

Prayers are with everyone in the world through these difficult times! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 12, 2020

Please join me in prayer for everyone around the world impacted by the coronavirus. Prayers for safety & health for all of our communities. — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) March 12, 2020

David Dahl, Rockies (had spleen removed after 2015 injury): “Me, without a spleen, it’s a little tougher. But I have all of my immunizations, as far as the flu shot and all of that. I’ve got what I need, so I’m trying not to worry about it too much.”

Be safe, be smart, take care of yourselves and do what you got to do to stay healthy! #CoronavirusPandemic — Jermaine Dye (@JermaineDye) March 13, 2020

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies: “Look, this is something that I think we’ll remember for the rest of our lives. It’s something that’s kind of stopping the world as we know it. … We’re kind of in unchartered territory. I think health and safety have to come first and foremost. We’ve kind of seen that around the rest of the sports industry and throughout really every other sector throughout the world, too.”

Jake Arrieta, Phillies: “Take baseball, basketball, football and hockey out of it, and the health of everybody in the community and the organization is first and foremost. We’ll get back to baseball when it’s appropriate.”

Stay safe, Be cognizant of what’s going on and take this seriously. Baseball isn’t the priority rn, WE all are. Guess I’ll get back to making dumb stories on IG. Ooo and getting this knee right of course. — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 13, 2020

Max Scherzer, Nationals: “It was harder with the short offseason trying to plan for how we were going to handle everything in spring, you know, with a short offseason, what we wanted to be able to do and accomplish. Now with the extra two weeks, it kind of gives everybody an extra blow before pressing into work, and it could be a nice little needed rest before we actually start the season.”

This is pretty insane. Stay safe out there guys.



Get lots of rest, wash your hands, and avoid big crowds for a little bit. We will get through it.



Keeping the people healthy is bigger than baseball. — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) March 12, 2020

Chris Archer, Pirates: “Whatever they deem is safest for everybody -- not just the baseball players, but everyone else that’s involved. There’s a lot of other people involved in this sport and this event and the entertainment than just the players. We’re a small piece of it, so whatever we can do to preserve the safety and health for everybody. We know that [the coronavirus] doesn’t affect younger people as much, but we all have parents. We all have people who are our elders that we come in contact with every day. The last thing we want to do is be a carrier and cause something fatal.”

On a much more serious note, prayers up to everyone. Baseball is a beautiful treasure but it doesn’t compare to the health and well being of humanity. jklivin https://t.co/IVb6T7kRgH — Daniel Norris (@DanielNorris18) March 13, 2020

Eric Hosmer, Padres: “Feels like we're in a movie right now, it's insane. As of a couple days ago, I think you started to kind of expect some of these things to happen. Major League Baseball was doing a great job of really being proactive on this stuff. Just obviously hoping everybody's safe."

Crazy 24-48 hours. Lot’s of changes in pro sports, but gotta say The fact that student athletes are going to miss out on championship tournaments and games is really a bummer. Those are games and memories they can never get back! Smh. Definitely necessary. Just really sucks. — Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) March 12, 2020

When in doubt, breathe it out. Namaste friends! pic.twitter.com/QKnXcaT2na — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) March 13, 2020