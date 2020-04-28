MLB Quiz of the Day: Was it Trout or Harper?

It was on this day in 2012 that Bryce Harper made his Major League debut and Mike Trout was called back to the Majors for good -- thus, today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" fittingly focuses on those two superstars. To celebrate this momentous day, let's see if you can

It was on this day in 2012 that Bryce Harper made his Major League debut and Mike Trout was called back to the Majors for good -- thus, today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" fittingly focuses on those two superstars.

To celebrate this momentous day, let's see if you can figure out whether each of the following questions applies to Harper or Trout. Be careful, however, as some questions may apply to both players (or, perhaps, neither).