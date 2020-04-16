Relive 5 star-studded debuts today on Network
There's nothing quite like the aura of watching a highly touted prospect make his much-anticipated MLB debut. Though it's impossible to know at the time, you might just be getting the first glimpse at the game's next big superstar.
With the benefit of hindsight, however, MLB Network will spend Thursday reliving the big league debuts of some of the game's top players, featuring three of the most dominant pitchers and two of the top sluggers in the league. The day's coverage will also include documentaries on fan favorites Mark Fidrych and Johnny Bench.
MLB Network Presents: The Bird -- 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET
This documentary relives the sudden rise of Tigers star
deGrom debut: Yankees vs. Mets, May 15, 2014 -- 1 p.m. ET
When the Mets promoted
Making his debut in the Subway Series, deGrom dazzled the more than 40,000 fans in attendance at Citi Field. He limited the Yankees to just one run while striking out six over seven innings. Despite deGrom's dominance, that one run -- which came on an Alfonso Soriano two-out double -- proved to be the difference, as the Mets dropped a 1-0 decision. deGrom's performance was a sign of things to come, as he went on to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award after finishing with a 2.69 ERA over 22 starts.
Judge debut: Rays vs. Yankees, August 13, 2016 -- 3 p.m. ET
"It was exciting," Judge said afterward. "Tyler went out there and he got down 0-2 really quick, but he battled and had a great at-bat and was able to hit one out. I was ecstatic on deck and I was like, 'I've just got to make contact now.' What a day. That's all I can really say."
Judge not only made contact but sent a no-doubter over the center-field wall, as he and Austin became the first teammates to homer in their debuts in the same game. The Yankees homered five times overall in an 8-4 win over Tampa Bay, but Judge's blast signaled the start of a new era for the Bronx Bombers. He went on to hit 52 homers in 2017, a rookie record that has since been broken by Pete Alonso (53 in 2019).
MLB Network Presents: Bench -- 5 p.m. ET
This documentary treats fans to an in-depth look at the life and career of one of the greatest catchers of all time, Johnny Bench. It touches on everything from the Hall of Famer's upbringing to his impact on the Big Red Machine to his life after baseball. Along with being a 14-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award recipient, Bench's trophy case also includes the 1968 NL Rookie of the Year Award, two NL Most Valuable Player Awards ('70 and '72) and the '76 World Series MVP Award. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989, receiving 96.4 percent of possible votes in his first year on the ballot.
Harper debut: Nationals vs. Dodgers, April 28, 2012 -- 6 p.m. ET
After coming up empty in his first two trips to the plate, Harper collected his first big league hit with a seventh-inning double off Dodgers starter Chad Billingsley. Harper later put the Nationals ahead with a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth, though the Dodgers ultimately rallied for a 4-3 victory on a Matt Kemp walk-off homer in the 10th. This game also featured a 23-year-old Stephen Strasburg allowing just one run and striking out nine over seven strong innings.
Strasburg debut: Pirates vs. Nationals, June 8, 2010 -- 8 p.m. ET
Strasburg showed exactly why he had a quick rise to the Majors, racking up 14 strikeouts over seven innings in a 5-2 win over the Pirates. That strikeout total is one short of the all-time record for a player's debut, though both pitchers who recorded 15 -- J.R. Richard in 1971 and Karl Spooner in '54 -- needed a full nine innings to reach the mark.
Kershaw debut: Cardinals vs. Dodgers, May 25, 2008 -- 11 p.m. ET
The string of superstar debuts ends with
Though Kershaw certainly provided a glimpse of his potential in his 2008 debut, he didn't fully hit his stride until the following year. The southpaw finished '08 with a 4.26 ERA over 22 outings, but he posted a 2.79 ERA in '09, starting a streak of 10 consecutive seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA, including three with a sub-2.00 mark.
