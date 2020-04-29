VOTE: It's time for the Players League Awards

With just a few games left in the regular season, the competition for the last couple of spots in the postseason is heating up in the first-ever MLB The Show Players League. But before we get ready to watch the virtual postseason, which should give fans an even greater opportunity

But before we get ready to watch the virtual postseason, which should give fans an even greater opportunity to see just how competitive and entertaining these players are, let’s take a look at the nominees for a handful of end-of-season awards. These awards will be decided by fan voting and the players.

Voting ends Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, so show your support before it's too late.

• VOTE NOW: Players League Awards

BEST PLAYER

This award will be given to the participant who guided his team to the playoffs in the most convincing fashion.

Joey Gallo (Rangers, 23-6): Despite finishing as the No. 2 seed, Gallo held the top spot for most of the season, and he’s hit plenty of home runs along the way. In 29 games, Gallo scored 118 runs and allowed 52, giving him a plus-66 run differential.

Blake Snell (Rays, 24-5): Snell opened the season with a 2-2 record, including an 11-2 loss to Gallo, but went on to win 19 of his next 21 games, helping him secure the top seed in the playoffs. Snell led the league in scoring with 145 runs, allowing just 54. His plus-91 run differential also led the league.

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays, 21-8): Bichette established himself as one of the favorites right from the beginning. He struck out only once in 29 games with his young Blue Jays team, which is nothing short of remarkable.

Jeff McNeil (Mets, 21-8): Behind a very good rotation, McNeil has held opponents to just 53 runs -- while scoring 106. He also racked up a seven-game winning streak during the regular season.

Dwight Smith Jr. (Orioles, 19-10): Not many people gave Smith a chance to get into the playoff picture, but he proved everyone wrong by posting a 19-10 record in the regular season. He scored 119 runs, allowing just 56.

Tommy Kahnle (Yankees,18-10): Kahnle went 0-4 in his first stream, but he then figured out that the Yankees are one of the more unstoppable teams in the game. Kahnle then won 17 of his next 21 games to get into the playoff picture. In order for Kahnle to make the postseason, he needs to beat Lance McCullers Jr. (Astros) on Wednesday and hope that Lucas Giolito loses his game. You can watch both games at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Lucas Giolito (White Sox, 18-10): Giolito didn’t do anything spectacular over the past three weeks, but he finds ways to win games. He has huge wins over Fernando Tatis Jr., Gavin Lux, Bichette, Gallo and Smith. A win against Amir Garrett (Reds) and he makes it to the show.

BEST MANAGER

This award will go to the player who did the most with the least. It should go to a player using a team that struggled on the field in 2019 or had a lower overall rating in the video game.

• Joey Gallo (Rangers, 23-6; overall rating 73)

• Dwight Smith Jr. (Orioles, 19-10; overall 69)

• Bo Bichette (Blue Jays, 21-8; overall 73)

• Lucas Giolito (White Sox, 18-10; overall 74)

• Brett Phillips (Royals, 15-14; overall 72)

• Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres, 17-12; overall 76)

• Ian Happ (Cubs, 19-10; overall 76)

• Jon Duplantier (D-backs, 15-14; overall 75)

• Amir Garrett (Reds, 17-11; overall 76)

• Josh Hader (Brewers, 17-12; overall 75)

IN-GAME MVP

This award will go to the player with the best statistical season of any player within MLB The Show.

• Aaron Hicks (Yankees): 40 at-bats, 24 hits, 16 runs, 14 HR, 28 RBI, 2.369 OPS

• Willie Calhoun (Rangers): 47 at-bats, 28 hits, 19 runs, 12 HR, 27 RBI, 2.047 OPS

• Christian Yelich (Brewers): 43 at-bats, 25 hits, 19 runs, 9 HR, 23 RBI, 2.031 OPS

• Rougned Odor (Rangers): 40 at-bats, 21 hits, 23 runs, 8 HR, 19 RBI, 1.931 OPS

• Austin Meadows (Rays): 57 at-bats, 31 hits, 25 runs, 13 HR, 34 RBI, 1.887 OPS

• Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): 49 at-bats, 21 hits, 20 runs, 8 HR, 19 RBI, 9 SB, 1.511 OPS

• Matt Olson (A’s): 45 at-bats, 16 hits, 15 runs, 10 HR, 20 RBI, 1.519 OPS

• Hunter Renfroe (Rays): 58 at-bats, 21 hits, 18 runs, 11 HR, 25 RBI, 1.359 OPS

BEST CAMEO

Awarded to the participant who had the most success using his own player within MLB The Show.

• Amir Garrett (Reds): 15 innings pitched, 2-1 record, 6 saves, 12 strikeouts

• Lucas Giolito (White Sox): 8 starts, 5-1 record, 7 strikeouts, 1 shutout

• Joey Gallo (Rangers): 48 at-bats, 22 hits, 20 runs, 13 HR, 26 RBI, 1.814 OPS

• Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): 49 at-bats, 21 hits, 20 runs, 8 HR, 19 RBI, 9 SB, 1.511 OPS

• Juan Soto (Nationals): 36 at-bats, 16 hits, 11 runs, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 1.444 OPS

• Brett Phillips (Royals): 36 at-bats, 16 hits, 10 runs, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 1.417 OPS

• Dwight Smith Jr. (Orioles): 47 at-bats, 20 hits, 12 runs, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 1.270 OPS

• Jeff McNeil (Mets): 56 at-bats, 24 hits, 16 runs, 1.101 OPS

BEST TWITCH NAME

Awarded to the most creative screen name on Twitch.

• Bo Bichette: BoFlows

• Carlos Santana: slamtana41

• Dwight Smith Jr.: dablack357

• Jon Duplantier: Dup_thereitis

• Josh Hader: Jhaderade

• Lucas Giolito: generalgio

• Luke Jackson: Skywalker777

• Ryne Stanek: ohpigsooie5

• Ty Buttrey: bigbuttbuttrey

MOST ENTERTAINING STREAMER

The participant you enjoyed watching the most.

• Blake Snell (Rays)

• Brett Phillips (Royals)

• Dwight Smith Jr. (Orioles)

• Hunter Pence (Giants)

• Jesús Luzardo (A’s)

• Jon Duplantier (D-backs)

• Lucas Giolito (White Sox)

• Tommy Kahnle (Yankees)

• Trevor May (Twins)

BEST REACTION

The best response to a moment during one of the Players League live streams.

• Amir Garrett reacts after Ty Buttrey robs him of a home run:

• Tommy Kahnle thought Brett Phillips was a pitcher, and then Phillips’ laugh just takes over:

• Lance McCullers Jr. tells the story of his delivery driver taking a bite of his Chipotle burrito. Come for the hilarious story, stay for Phillips’ laugh:

• Jeff McNeil crushes a home run, which means his dog, Willow, gets a treat:

• Niko Goodrum gave up about a million runs in one inning, which led him to call Dwight Smith Jr., who couldn’t contain his laughter:

• Hunter Pence loves to celebrate walk-off wins, even on his birthday:

• Fernando Tatis Jr. will hit a lot of home runs, and he will celebrate every single one of them:

• Cole Tucker told Rhys Hoskins that he would name his firstborn child after him if he hit a home run and, well, Rhys Tucker will probably be a very good baseball player:

• “Max Kepler has baby blue eyes, wearing the baby blue unis, and RAKES.” -- Trevor May

We see no lies: