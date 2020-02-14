LIVE: Cal Poly meets UConn in MLB4 opener

Watch live as the college baseball season gets underway in the second annual MLB4 Tournament, with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo facing the University of Connecticut from Salt River Fields in Arizona. Vanderbilt and Michigan are among the four schools that will play three games each in this weekend’s MLB4

Vanderbilt and Michigan are among the four schools that will play three games each in this weekend’s MLB4 Tournament. In a College World Series championship rematch, the Commodores and Wolverines will face off Friday night, then play UConn and Cal Poly the rest of the weekend.

All six games featuring these four teams will be live-streamed on MLB.com. Here’s the schedule: (all times ET):

Friday

Cal Poly vs. UConn, LIVE

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. (Live on MLB Network)

Saturday

Michigan vs. Cal Poly, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. UConn, 7 p.m.

Sunday

UConn vs. Michigan, Noon

Vanderbilt vs. Cal Poly, 4 p.m.