Harrison's growth on display in third Miami camp

MIAMI -- As a roster formality, the Marlins optioned Monte Harrison on March 28 to Triple-A Wichita, where the organization anticipated the outfield prospect would start off even before Spring Training began.

Though Harrison didn’t make the big league club, the 24-year-old certainly made a strong impression as one of the club’s top performers in camp.

In 15 Grapefruit League appearances, he hit .364 (8-for-22), had an OPS of .981 and stole six bases. He's on track to be either the center or right fielder of the future for the Marlins, giving them a speed/power threat. He's capable of leading off and stealing 30 bases, while also having 20-plus home run potential.

Ranked as Miami’s No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Harrison has the makings of a five-tool player, which is what the organization envisioned when it acquired him from the Brewers as part of the Christian Yelich trade prior to the 2018 season.

In his third year in the Marlins’ organization, Harrison felt very much at home in big league camp.

“I had some things on my mind that I wanted to accomplish, not even on the field,” Harrison said. “I’m not even talking about that. Just mentally, my work, the way I prepare myself for the game.”

The Marlins optioned Harrison, as well as pitching prospect Nick Neidert, to Wichita the day before rosters were frozen across Major League Baseball. Many clubs made similar decisions with players on their 40-man roster who were expected to start the 2020 season in the Minors.

Harrison spoke with MLB.com a couple of days before MLB suspended the final two weeks of Spring Training and delayed the start of the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He admits that he is now more prepared to take the next step and reach the big leagues after going through a disappointing Spring Training in 2019.

In terms of a physical presence, the Marlins haven’t had a prospect as imposing as Harrison since Giancarlo Stanton. Like Stanton, Harrison was a three-sport star in high school (football, baseball and basketball).

While Stanton turned down the opportunity to play football at the University of Southern California, Harrison opted for baseball over football at the University of Nebraska.

Harrison has big-time power potential, but he has also had high strikeout rates. Last year, he sacrificed some power to make more contact and became more of a threat on the basepaths. His strikeout rate was 29.9 in 56 games at Triple-A New Orleans last year, with nine homers. In 2018 at Double-A Jacksonville, he hit 19 home runs and had a 36.9 strikeout percentage in 136 games.

This Spring Training, Harrison had the mind-set that he would make things happen with his legs, and he wasted no time proving it. In the first inning of Miami’s first game against the Mets, he singled, stole second and third base and scored the first run.

That type of energy was palpable this spring, as the Marlins followed Harrison’s lead and ran regularly.

If not for a right wrist injury he suffered last June at New Orleans, Harrison likely would have already reached the big leagues. He was in line to be called up during the second half or in September, if he hadn't undergone surgery.

The injury limited him to just 58 Minor League games in 2019 -- 56 at New Orleans and two rehab games at Class A Advanced Jupiter. Harrison combined to hit .270 with a .351 on-base percentage and 23 stolen bases.

With an abundance of outfield prospects, combined with Harrison missing so much time last season, the Marlins have no urgent need to rush him to the big leagues.

Jonathan Villar projects to start in center field, with Corey Dickerson in left. Right field is open, but the left-handed-hitting Matt Joyce is expected to play there at least three or four times a week. Right-handed-hitting options include Harold Ramirez , Lewis Brinson and Garrett Cooper .

Harrison is knocking on the door to be the next in line, but he’s preparing for all the possibilities.

“You never know, you might be one of those guys when you first get to the big leagues, where you may not be playing every day and you might have to go into the game off the bench,” Harrison said. “That’s one of the things I've talked to them about: How do I get myself mentally prepared?”

Early in the offseason, before the club signed Dickerson, Villar and Joyce, Harrison felt he had an excellent chance to win a job right out of Spring Training.

“It was kind of like, ‘I’ve got a really good shot to break with the team,’” Harrison said. “Then they signed a couple of people, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to put pressure on even more.’ Those dudes have big league contracts. But at the end of the day, I’m going to put the pressure on them to be able to put me on that field to help win games.”

The strides Harrison has made in the past year are evident. After struggling last Spring Training, hitting .174 (4-for-23) in 12 games with 12 strikeouts, it wasn’t surprising when he was optioned to Triple-A midway through camp.

“Last year, I was still a cub,” Harrison said. “I’m still a cub now, but I’m wiser. I know a little bit more. But at the end of the day, it’s all about how you approach it.”