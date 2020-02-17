Betts thanks Boston: 'You were great to me'

In a video released on his Twitter account Monday morning, new Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts sent a heartfelt message to the city of Boston and expressed anticipation for what's to come in Los Angeles this season. "Nine years, man, you were great to me Boston," Betts said over a highlight

In a video released on his Twitter account Monday morning, new Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts sent a heartfelt message to the city of Boston and expressed anticipation for what's to come in Los Angeles this season.

"Nine years, man, you were great to me Boston," Betts said over a highlight reel of his time with the Red Sox. "The way you welcomed me in like family. The bonds that will last a lifetime. And a [World Series] banner that will hang forever. My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Over the years, I've realized we're all part of something bigger than one person, or one city. Though the jersey will change, the mindset will not. From one title town to another. Los Angeles, it's showtime."

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years.



Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020

Betts, 27, was sent to the Dodgers on Feb. 10 along with left-hander David Price as part of a blockbuster trade for 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

After the Red Sox selected him in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Betts debuted in '14 and spent six seasons with the club. During that time, the outfielder made four All-Star teams, won four Gold Glove Awards, earned 2018 American League Most Valuable Player honors and helped Boston take home a World Series title that same year with a five-game triumph over the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Now, he'll try to help Los Angeles win the franchise's first World Series championship since 1988.