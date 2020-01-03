Nats to sign infielder Starlin Castro (source)

With infield the biggest box left to check off during this Nationals offseason, the club took a step in doing so by signing Starlin Castro to a two-year, $12 million deal on Friday evening, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the move, which is pending

With infield the biggest box left to check off during this Nationals offseason, the club took a step in doing so by signing Starlin Castro to a two-year, $12 million deal on Friday evening, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the move, which is pending a physical and was first reported by MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal.

The deal, however, won’t take Washington out of the running for free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, according to Feinsand. Castro made 42 starts at third base last season -- the first time he played the position in his 10-year career -- but the Nationals plan to utilize the four-time All-Star at his more natural second base.

What the signing will do is give Washington some infield flexibility it desperately needs. If Donaldson does indeed choose elsewhere -- the former MVP Award winner is said to have three offers of four years worth north of $100 million with Washington included, according to MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi -- Castro can provide cover at third should the Nationals not attain another steadfast option.

If Donaldson lands in D.C., things become clearer. Castro and Howie Kendrick can become a battery at second base, with top prospect Carter Kieboom having the chance in Spring Training to compete for playing time. That would allow Kendrick to spend more time at first as the Nats are still without an everyday first baseman, though talks with Ryan Zimmerman are still ongoing. Castro has played every infield position outside of first base in his 1,470 career games.

But until that all that dust settles, the Nationals at least know what they get in Castro, who has been in Miami the past two seasons after being dealt in the Giancarlo Stanton trade.

Castro is a steadfast hand in both the box and lineup. The right-handed batter slashed .270/.300/.436 last season with 22 homers and 86 RBIs in what was an up year power-wise but down year on-base-wise. Castro has also appeared in at least 110 games in each of his 10 seasons -- including all 162 last year -- split between the Marlins, Yankees and Cubs.

Castro, who turns 30 just two days before Opening Day, and his 1,617 career hits rank him 27th among active players, and he finished 10th among NL batsmen with 172 hits in ’19.

His signing was the second move during a busy Friday for Washington, which made official the inking of reliever Will Harris earlier in the afternoon