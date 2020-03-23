Nelson Cruz wants to work out with you

If you’ve ever wanted to work out with a professional athlete, here’s your chance -- virtually, at least. Twins slugger Nelson Cruz will be hosting a live workout on social media at 4 p.m. ET Monday, according to posts on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Get your bands ready 💪🏽 https://t.co/PDd6rlpXHz — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) March 22, 2020

Cruz followed up his post on Sunday night to tell fans to get their “bands” ready, so it appears there may be some minor equipment, like resistance bands, involved.

Who else might also be tuning in online? Well, Cruz tagged a number of other players’ Instagram handles in the photo he posted, including Miguel Cabrera, Miguel Sanó, Jorge Polanco, Ketel Marte, Robinson Canó, Johnny Cueto, Félix Hernández, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Albert Pujols and Edwin Encarnación, among others.

Cruz has been one of the most powerful players in the game, and 2019 was no exception. His 93.7 mph average exit velocity and 51.5% hard-hit rate were both the highest in the Majors among 225 players with at least 250 batted balls. In other words: he's the epitome of strength.