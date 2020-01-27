Reds have 4-year deal with Castellanos (source)

The Reds and free-agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos have come to terms on four-year contract, a source told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon on Monday. The club has not confirmed the agreement. The 27-year-old is the latest addition for a Cincinnati team that has been busy this offseason, signing infielder Mike Moustakas, left-hander

The 27-year-old is the latest addition for a Cincinnati team that has been busy this offseason, signing infielder Mike Moustakas, left-hander Wade Miley and outfielder Shogo Akiyama before zeroing in on Castellanos.

Castellanos, considered the top free agent remaining, hit .289/.337/.525 with 27 homers and an MLB-leading 58 doubles over 151 games between the Tigers and Cubs in 2019. He was particularly excellent after joining Chicago in a July trade, belting 16 home runs and recording a 1.002 OPS in 51 games.

Over seven big league seasons, Castellanos owns a .277/.326/.471 batting line with 120 homers in 888 games.

Cincinnati’s current outfield projection includes Nick Senzel in center field, with free-agent addition Shogo Akiyama, Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino and perhaps Phillip Ervin available for the other spots. Aquino posted a 1.158 OPS during a remarkable August with the Reds last season, before slumping to a .619 OPS from Sept. 1 onward.

The Reds will enter the 2020 campaign looking to end a six-year postseason drought. The club went 75-87 last season.