How Judge powered a Draft prospect's 5-HR day

Guess you could say he SOCKED the baseball. Get it?
(@mike3bernal)
By Michael Clair @michaelsclair
1:09 PM EST

Have you ever seen that movie "Like Mike," where a magical pair of shoes turned Lil' Bow Wow into an amazing basketball player? Yeah, I'm guessing this is like that, but with socks. On Saturday, New Mexico State junior infielder Nick Gonzales went deep an astounding five times across a doubleheader.

That included an inside-the-park grand slam -- because when you're powered by magic, well, that's just what happens:

And just what are these magical socks by chance? Oh, only Aaron Judge ones, of course. (Stan Musial socks would also be acceptable. He's the only big leaguer to pull off the feat in a doubleheader.)

If the socks are the reason for Gonzales' performance, he must have been using them for a while. MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Draft prospect has a .500 average with 12 home runs through the first 13 games of the season. Hopefully he can at least wash the hosiery every now and then.

