How Judge powered a Draft prospect's 5-HR day

Have you ever seen that movie "Like Mike," where a magical pair of shoes turned Lil' Bow Wow into an amazing basketball player? Yeah, I'm guessing this is like that, but with socks. On Saturday, New Mexico State junior infielder Nick Gonzales went deep an astounding five times across a

Have you ever seen that movie "Like Mike," where a magical pair of shoes turned Lil' Bow Wow into an amazing basketball player? Yeah, I'm guessing this is like that, but with socks. On Saturday, New Mexico State junior infielder Nick Gonzales went deep an astounding five times across a doubleheader.

Absurdity. @Nick_Gonzales13 just clobbered his fifth homer of the day over the wall in right center.



FIVE HOME RUNS TODAY! pic.twitter.com/taxGJTOoCT — NM State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) March 1, 2020

That included an inside-the-park grand slam -- because when you're powered by magic, well, that's just what happens:

You don't see an inside-the-park grand slam often.



With some help from the sun, @Nick_Gonzales13 finds yet another way to do something incredible. pic.twitter.com/MusfOEy7OV — NM State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) March 1, 2020

And just what are these magical socks by chance? Oh, only Aaron Judge ones, of course. (Stan Musial socks would also be acceptable. He's the only big leaguer to pull off the feat in a doubleheader.)

If the socks are the reason for Gonzales' performance, he must have been using them for a while. MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Draft prospect has a .500 average with 12 home runs through the first 13 games of the season. Hopefully he can at least wash the hosiery every now and then.