Lodolo's rapid education extends to spring camp

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Professional baseball life has come pretty fast at Reds starting pitcher prospect Nick Lodolo . The 6-foot-6 left-hander was the seventh overall pick by the organization in last summer’s MLB Draft. Unlike most prospects at this stage however, Lodolo’s first pro Spring Training is with the big league camp.

None of that appears to have Lodolo feeling out of sorts.

“Every time you go out there, you’re not only trying just to impress people, you want to just impress yourself,” Lodolo said Sunday. “You know what you can do. It really just comes from confidence more than anything. I am just trying to build off that and whatever happens will take care of itself.”

Ranked as Cincinnati’s No. 1 prospect and No. 48 overall on MLB Pipeline’s 2020 list, Lodolo had a nice first season with the organization. He had a 2.45 ERA in eight starts combined with Rookie-level Billings and Class A Dayton. Over 18 1/3 innings, the left-handed Lodolo had zero walks and 30 strikeouts.

Only two of those starts came with Dayton and none were after July 30 when he was shut down at his innings limit after his college innings at Texas Christian University were factored in.

Despite his shorter resume, some in the organization believe Lodolo could debut in the Major Leagues sometime this season if something were to happen to the primary starting five. But manager David Bell appeared to pump the brakes on that, somewhat.

“He’s still in his first full year here. None of us want to limit any possibilities,” Bell said. “It’s a big deal walking into a Major League camp, never having done anything quite like this before. He seems to have just a great way about him. He’s enjoying it and doesn’t seem fazed in a bad way at all.”

Lodolo, 22, threw his first bullpen session with the team on Friday.

“It’s a lot of fun, especially your first time out there and getting used to how Spring Training works,” he said. “I’m feeling it out right now, especially with this being the first one. I’m learning where everything is at in the facility. The bullpen went really well. I’m looking forward to getting all of the analytics stuff back in and breaking that down a little bit.”

Part of the analytical work will be with Kyle Boddy, the Reds’ Minor League pitching coordinator and founder of the data-driven Driveline Baseball facility near Seattle. Lodolo would like to work with Boddy on developing his slider. He generally works at 90-94 mph and can top out at 96 mph with his fastball. There is also a changeup, but the curveball he had will now take a backseat to efforts to improve the slider.

Bell has had brief opportunities to speak with Lodolo, including on Saturday.

”He’s very calm and mature,” Bell said. “With that approach, I think this will be a great experience for him. Whenever that time comes when he’s ready, and we believe that will happen, I think this experience will help.”

