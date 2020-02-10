Arenado has hometown street named after him

DENVER -- Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado added another unique accomplishment over the weekend -- the first Lake Forest, Calif., native to not only have a street named after him, but also be around to see it. “Nolan Arenado Drive” -- the street leading from Lake Forest Sports Park to

“Nolan Arenado Drive” -- the street leading from Lake Forest Sports Park to a main parkway -- was unveiled in a ceremony on Saturday. According to the Orange County Register, it was the first time in city history that a street was named after a contemporary person.

In Denver, Arenado is known as No. 28, the holder of seven Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in as many seasons and a player who could find himself listed among the all-time greats should his accomplishments continue.

But in Lake Forest, he played Little League and was No. 12 (now retired) at El Toro High School from 2006-09. Arenado helped the Chargers to a California Interscholastic Foundation championship as a junior, and he batted .517 with five home runs, 14 doubles and 23 RBIs in 28 games as a senior before being selected in the second round of the 2009 Draft by the Rockies.

“This is an unbelievable thing that has happened for me and my family,” Arenado told the Orange County Register. “This is seriously a blessing and I’m so thankful for this. Lake Forest means a lot to me and my family.

“I’ve been fortunate to accomplish some great things but winning CIF with your best friends ... it’s hard to really top that. It seriously was an unbelievable moment for me and our team.”

Before the sign was unveiled, Lake Forest Mayor Neeki Moatazedi said: “We’re not honoring Nolan solely for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond and what he means to baseball. We are honoring Nolan because of what he means to the city of Lake Forest. Nolan not only plays the game well, he plays with integrity and spirit.”