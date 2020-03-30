Rox cousins bond over batting cage ‘drills’

Do a pair of cousins who grew up playing together -- and competing for laughs and bragging rights -- ever have to grow up? If you’re Nolan Arenado and Josh Fuentes, cousins and teammates with the Rockies, the answer is "No." During these days of searching our homes to find

We got the machine out today ... working on some “drills” pic.twitter.com/hkioQM07Um — josh fuentes (@jfuent19) March 22, 2020

Jerry Weinstein, who managed both during their Minor League careers, was left shaking his head.

Books don’t help you make diving plays !😂 — josh fuentes (@jfuent19) March 29, 2020