Rox cousins bond over batting cage ‘drills’
Do a pair of cousins who grew up playing together -- and competing for laughs and bragging rights -- ever have to grow up? If you're Nolan Arenado and Josh Fuentes, cousins and teammates with the Rockies, the answer is "No."
Do a pair of cousins who grew up playing together -- and competing for laughs and bragging rights -- ever have to grow up?
If you’re
During these days of searching our homes to find something to do -- we all can relate -- Arenado and Fuentes can retire to their home batting cage, fill up the ball machine and try to out-field each other ... while also trying not to get smoked at high speeds.
We got the machine out today ... working on some “drills” pic.twitter.com/hkioQM07Um— josh fuentes (@jfuent19) March 22, 2020
Jerry Weinstein, who managed both during their Minor League careers, was left shaking his head.
Books don’t help you make diving plays !😂— josh fuentes (@jfuent19) March 29, 2020
