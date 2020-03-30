 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Rox cousins bond over batting cage ‘drills’

Arenado, Fuentes staying sharp on defense during delay
By Thomas Harding @harding_at_mlb
12:23 PM EDT

Do a pair of cousins who grew up playing together -- and competing for laughs and bragging rights -- ever have to grow up?

If you’re Nolan Arenado and Josh Fuentes, cousins and teammates with the Rockies, the answer is "No."

During these days of searching our homes to find something to do -- we all can relate -- Arenado and Fuentes can retire to their home batting cage, fill up the ball machine and try to out-field each other ... while also trying not to get smoked at high speeds.

Jerry Weinstein, who managed both during their Minor League careers, was left shaking his head.

