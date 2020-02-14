Arenado: 'There is a disconnect right now'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, doing his pre-official Spring Training workouts at Arizona State University instead of with his teammates as in the past, acknowledged to Yahoo Sports on Friday that there is a “disconnect” but vowed to not “put my teammates in a bad position.”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado , doing his pre-official Spring Training workouts at Arizona State University instead of with his teammates as in the past, acknowledged to Yahoo Sports on Friday that there is a “disconnect” but vowed to not “put my teammates in a bad position.”

Arenado, who told Yahoo “I want to win,” said he plans to report to Spring Training when position players are due on Sunday. But the question of whether he’ll be traded hangs in the desert air.

The Rockies made the postseason in 2017 and '18, but last season -- Arenado’s first under an eight-year, $260 million contract -- they went 71-91. During the offseason, the Dodgers, D-backs and Padres (who finished last in the National League West, behind Colorado) made major moves, while the Rockies have signed no Major League free agents or made any Major League trades.

The biggest news has been the Arenado trade rumors. Arenado has not specifically spelled that out, and general manager Jeff Bridich and the Rockies are not saying anything about whether he requested that the team trade him. In January, after the club said there would not be a trade, Arenado blasted the front office for its “disrespect” toward him.

He told Yahoo he hopes all is smooth when he joins the teammates who went to the two postseasons and labored through last year with him.

“To be honest with you, there is a disconnect right now, right?” Arenado told Yahoo. “There’s a little bit of a disconnect. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fixed. It doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna go out there and play hard for my teammates. Or be a negative presence in that locker room. That’s just not me. It’s not how I’m going to do things. I’m not going to be there trying to show them I don’t want to be there. I’m not going to be that way. That’s not fair. That’s drawing attention to me.”

Arenado did not apologize for his January comments.

Arenado, who in late January issued a statement saying he would not discuss the subject because he was preparing for the season, spoke at length with Yahoo of his desire to win.

“You know what, and I want you please to write this down, the perception of me right now, some people have different things, right?” he told Yahoo. “It’s, ‘Oh, you make money, keep your mouth shut. You signed this deal and this and that.’ But, at the end of the day, man, people misunderstand. Us, as players, we only get one chance at this. I only get one chance at this. I have seven years left on my deal. I don’t know how it’s all going to turn out. And I want to win.”