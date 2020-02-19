5 observations from Week 1 of Padres camp

PEORIA, Ariz. -- It's been a week since Padres pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training at the Peoria Sports Complex. The Friars have yet to play any Cactus League games and position players have only taken part in two mandatory workouts. But there's still plenty to glean from the

PEORIA, Ariz. -- It's been a week since Padres pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training at the Peoria Sports Complex. The Friars have yet to play any Cactus League games and position players have only taken part in two mandatory workouts. But there's still plenty to glean from the first seven days of Padres camp.

Here are five early takeaways:

1. Preller isn't done poking around

Even without landing Mookie Betts , A.J. Preller was one of the most active general managers on the trade front this winter. The Padres are obviously bullish on the young players they've brought to camp. But they’re clearly open to supplementing that group.

"We're realistic that we have to get a lot better," Preller said. "We feel like we have some talent, ability, some depth, but I think we're also realistic. The record is what it is in terms of last year, and we understand we have a lot of work in front of us to move up the standings."

Yes, the Padres are still exploring their options for a trade that would send Wil Myers (and part of his salary) elsewhere. They're also still interested in adding a potent bat to their outfield mix.

Five years ago, Preller kicked off the season by trading for closer Craig Kimbrel a night before Opening Day. A similar late-spring blockbuster seems unlikely -- but it's not off the table.

2. The Padres might have too many good relievers

OK, fine, it's impossible to have too many good relievers. Solid pitching is gold. You can never have too much of it. But this Padres bullpen is deep, and it's worth noting how that depth will play into some of the team’s decisions over the next month.

Some legitimate Major League relievers are going to open the season at Triple-A. Prospects Michel Baez and Adrian Morejon would be obvious bullpen candidates on other teams. Here, they can be developed as starters in the Minors, as the Padres would prefer (without a drop-off in bullpen production).

Then there's the issue of options. Some relievers can't freely be sent down to the Minors. Javy Guerra is one of those players who would need to be placed on waivers if he doesn’t make the club, and his case is especially interesting.

Guerra's upside is undeniable. He owns a smooth delivery and a high-90s fastball. But Guerra spent most of his career as a shortstop and is only a year into his pitching career. Because of the time he spent as a shortstop, he's been on the 40-man roster for a while and is currently out of options.

"He's going to have to make the team," Preller said. "He's going to have to compete, be consistent, show us some quality stuff. ... He's got a lot of ability."

3. Interesting developments in center field

Preller's decision to trade Manuel Margot a week before Spring Training left the Padres' center field plans up in the air. Margot was one of the few outfielders who had a secure place in the Padres' hierarchy. He would start against lefties and serve as a speed-and-defense weapon off the bench against righties.

Now, there might not be a platoon in center field after all. Juan Lagares and Abraham Almonte could still make a roster case. But the Padres appear to be asking Trent Grisham to seize the reins against both righties and lefties. Grisham, a left-handed hitter, has struggled against lefties in the big leagues. But he's a legit on-base threat who has a track record of success in the Minor Leagues facing pitchers from both sides.

If that happens, the Padres would be able to use Myers in a corner-outfield spot, as they've long preferred. Myers' deficiencies in center field have been discussed ad nauseam. Franchy Cordero is another option for center field, but if he wins the starting job over Grisham, that means the Padres would probably need a platoon partner for him. Myers, Lagares and Almonte are the options.

4. There's a wide-open battle for the 26th man

Injuries and spring performance will change things over the next six weeks. But the battle for the final place on the Padres' roster has come squarely into focus in the past week.

The Padres will carry 13 position players -- at least two catchers, at least six infielders and at least four outfielders. Most of those jobs are set. But Major League Baseball expanded rosters to 26 players during the offseason, and it's anyone's guess who the Padres will use to fill that extra spot. They have options:

• Jake Cronenworth is an excellent defensive middle infielder with a potent bat -- and he can pitch, too.

• Lagares seems to fit the mold of a fifth outfielder. He doesn't need many at-bats for development (like some of the team's other outfield options do). Plus, he's a strong defender with solid platoon splits against lefties.

• The loser of the Cordero/Josh Naylor battle won't see regular playing time, but could serve as a valuable left-handed bat off the bench.

• Luis Torrens has impressed plenty of people in the organization, and there might be room for a third catcher.

• Ty France is a favorite for the sixth infield spot. That leaves Breyvic Valera, Esteban Quiroz, Owen Miller and Gordon Beckham as the remaining utility options.

5. Jayce Tingler is letting his actions speak for him

New Padres manager Jayce Tingler addressed the team on Tuesday before the first full-squad workout of Spring Training. He kept the details of that speech in-house, but he's already reciting a familiar refrain.

"We're going to be an active group," Tingler said. "We're not going to do a lot of talking."

Tingler has made it very clear that he's not the "rah-rah" type. Most of his interactions with players come in low-key settings, whether in the outfield during batting practice or in the clubhouse over a coffee. Even his sessions with the media are measured.

In short: Tingler clearly wants to be judged by his team's play and by his own managerial performance -- not by what he's saying. He'll get that chance soon enough.

AJ Cassavell covers the Padres for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ajcassavell.