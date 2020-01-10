Givens, Orioles avoid arbitration (source)

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles avoided arbitration with right-hander Mychal Givens, agreeing to a $3.225 million deal for the 2020 season, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the agreement, which came less than an hour before Friday’s 1 p.m. ET deadline for players and teams to

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles avoided arbitration with right-hander Mychal Givens , agreeing to a $3.225 million deal for the 2020 season, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the agreement, which came less than an hour before Friday’s 1 p.m. ET deadline for players and teams to exchange arbitration figures.

Givens, 29, was arbitration-eligible for the second year after pitching to a career-worst 4.57 ERA over 58 games in 2019, saving 11 of them. Givens did post a career-high 33.1 percent strikeout rate, but he also allowed 13 homers, a career high. He earned $2.15 million last season -- a year in which he was tasked with handling the overwhelming majority of Baltimore’s high-leverage situations.

Prior to 2019, Givens had pitched to a 3.12 ERA in 226 career appearances, mostly in a setup role. He is expected to reprise his fireman role for the Orioles in '20, likely getting the lion’s share of the club’s ninth-inning duties.

The agreement leaves the Orioles with two unsigned arbitration-eligible players: Trey Mancini and Hanser Alberto . The club previously settled with relievers Miguel Castro ($1.05 million) and Richard Bleier ($915,000) and traded Dylan Bundy and Jonathan Villar. They last went to hearing with a player in 2017, losing their case to Brad Brach but beating Caleb Joseph.