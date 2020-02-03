Orioles Spring Training FAQs, important dates

After a winter roster reshuffling, Year 2 of the Orioles’ rebuild under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and Co. is about to begin. First stop: Sarasota, Fla., the club’s spring home for 11 years running. Here is everything you need to know about Spring Training: Pitchers and

Pitchers and catchers report date

Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Feb. 17

New faces to know

RHP Brandon Bailey

RHP Travis Lakins

RHP Michael Rucker

RHP Kohl Stewart

RHP Cole Sulser

SS José Iglesias

INF Richard Ureña

INF Pat Valaika

Top prospects to know

C Adley Rutschman (No. 4 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list)

1B/OF Ryan Mountcastle (No. 94)

OF Yusniel Díaz

OF Austin Hays

RHP Dean Kremer

LHP Keegan Akin

RHP Hunter Harvey

LHP Zac Lowther

LHP Alex Wells

INF Rylan Bannon

RHP Brandon Bailey

SS Mason McCoy

LHP Bruce Zimmermann

Where is the facility?

Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.

Can fans attend workouts?

Fans are invited to watch workouts on the back fields at the Orioles' Ed Smith Stadium complex from Feb. 12 until Feb. 23, when home games begin.

First game

Feb. 22 against the Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., at 1:05 p.m. ET.

One other notable game

Home opener: Feb. 23 vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET.

Last game in Florida

March 23 vs. Mets, 1:05 p.m. ET.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

No.

Opening Day

March 26 vs. Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 3:05 p.m. ET.

Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.