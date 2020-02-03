Orioles Spring Training FAQs, important dates
After a winter roster reshuffling, Year 2 of the Orioles’ rebuild under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and Co. is about to begin. First stop: Sarasota, Fla., the club’s spring home for 11 years running.
Here is everything you need to know about Spring Training:
Pitchers and catchers report date
Feb. 11
First pitchers and catchers workout
Feb. 12
Full squad report date
Feb. 16
First full-squad workout
Feb. 17
New faces to know
RHP Brandon Bailey
RHP Travis Lakins
RHP Michael Rucker
RHP Kohl Stewart
RHP Cole Sulser
SS José Iglesias
INF Richard Ureña
INF Pat Valaika
Top prospects to know
C Adley Rutschman (No. 4 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list)
1B/OF Ryan Mountcastle (No. 94)
OF Yusniel Díaz
OF Austin Hays
RHP Dean Kremer
LHP Keegan Akin
RHP Hunter Harvey
LHP Zac Lowther
LHP Alex Wells
INF Rylan Bannon
RHP Brandon Bailey
SS Mason McCoy
LHP Bruce Zimmermann
Where is the facility?
Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Can fans attend workouts?
Fans are invited to watch workouts on the back fields at the Orioles' Ed Smith Stadium complex from Feb. 12 until Feb. 23, when home games begin.
First game
Feb. 22 against the Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., at 1:05 p.m. ET.
One other notable game
Home opener: Feb. 23 vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET.
Last game in Florida
March 23 vs. Mets, 1:05 p.m. ET.
Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
No.
Opening Day
March 26 vs. Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 3:05 p.m. ET.
Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.