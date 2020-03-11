Cobb will miss Grapefruit start due to blister

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Orioles starter Alex Cobb will miss his planned spring outing on Thursday against the Twins with a “small, little blister” on his right hand, according to O's manager Brandon Hyde, who made the announcement prior to Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.

Instead, Cobb will pitch a simulated game at the Orioles’ complex in Sarasota, Fla., to keep the 32-year-old in a more controlled environment in case anything flares up. Right-handed prospect Bruce Zimmermann, who has impressed in his first big league camp, will start in Cobb’s place against Minnesota.

“We’re not concerned about [it],” Hyde said. “If it was the regular season, he would pitch tomorrow.”

Regardless, it at the very least complicates the spring season for Cobb, who was limited to three starts in 2019 due to a June surgery to address a femoroacetabular impingement in his right hip, which contributed to the back spasms that landed him on the injured list. Cobb missed two starts in August 2017, due to blisters and he had to be shut early that season when the issues resurfaced. He battled flu-like symptoms early and has done most of his work on the backfields this spring, logging just one inning in Grapefruit League play so far.

How the finger on Cobb’s right hand reacts to his simulated game the following day will likely indicate his next steps before a return to game action. The Orioles hope that he is able to pitch the equivalent of a full outing on Thursday in order to keep him on track to pitch behind Means as soon as March 28, or Game No. 2 against the Yankees. If not, Asher Wojciechowski, Wade LeBlanc or Kohl Stewart are primed to step up.

“It would be the same amount of work that he would have in a game,” Hyde said. “Just so we don’t have to drive to Fort Myers, and if something happens in the bullpen before the game or the first inning, now we’re scrambling for innings.”

The Orioles signed Cobb to a four-year, $57 million deal he signed in March 2018. He has pitched to a 5.36 ERA in 164 2/3 innings (31 games) through his first two seasons.