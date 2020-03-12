3 overlooked stories from White Sox camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- I interview countless White Sox and baseball-related individuals during the course of six weeks in Arizona, as does any other beat writer or columnist covering Spring Training. Some interviews are turned into stories immediately. Others might be targeted for three or four days after. Then there are

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- I interview countless White Sox and baseball-related individuals during the course of six weeks in Arizona, as does any other beat writer or columnist covering Spring Training.

Some interviews are turned into stories immediately. Others might be targeted for three or four days after. Then there are those interviews, good conversations providing solid information, which for some reason get bumped by breaking news or even the news of the day until you realize, "I've yet to turn around that talk I had with Player X."

On this rainy White Sox off-day in Arizona, that oversight will be corrected. Here are three important and until now somewhat overlooked morsels of news I've gathered since arriving on Feb. 10.

Zack Collins ' catching

There's an underlying but clear confidence shown by the 2016 first-rounder this camp. It probably dates to the offensive struggles for Collins during his first Major League stint in '19, where he finished 2-for-26, but then corrected those issues with Triple-A Charlotte and has effectively put those changes into play ever since.

But Collins also has impressed with his work behind the plate in Arizona. It's something manager Rick Renteria talked about recently, and changes I spoke with Collins about earlier in camp. I doubled back a few days ago to ask again about those adjustments, picked up in part by working with Yasmani Grandal and James McCann.

"Just little changes with my setup and how it can help me with receiving," Collins said. "Obviously every catcher has different bodies, and I would say I'm one of the bigger bodies back there. The low pitch is kind of tough for us, so working with McCann and Yas how to change my setup to be able to receive the low pitch a little bit better has helped a ton.

"It was tough in the first part of it because it was kind of hurting my hips a little bit to try to get that low. But really just kind of trying to keep my feet a little bit closer and my glove a little bit down for longer."

Collins also is more on his toes than his heels. He has been using the one leg approach, a la Tyler Flowers, since last season but also has worked at everything from the way he blocks to the way he receives to the way he catches.

Danny Mendick 's focus

Every player in White Sox camp appreciates his opportunity to play in the big leagues. But the 26-year-old Mendick, who was a 22nd-round pick by the White Sox out of the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2015, might have a slightly heightened appreciation of everything coming his way since a '19 September callup. Mendick will be a part of this talented team from the beginning, most likely as a utility player. He still takes nothing for granted, an idea he shared with me about one week ago.

"Nothing is ever given," Mendick said. "There's competition all over the place. I feel that's what makes great ballclubs. You look at all the teams who win World Series, most of those guys have great players right behind them that are trying to take their spots. They have to compete to play well every single day.

"That's where I'm at and I'm excited for the competition. I love a good competition. My back has been against the wall my whole career, so why change that now?"

Mendick's locker sits next to Nick Madrigal, the No. 40 prospect overall per MLB Pipeline, as well as the team's second baseman of the near future. But Mendick, Madrigal and Leury García, the projected Opening Day starter at second, share their wisdom about the game and position with each other.

Evan Marshall 's place

In a little over one year with the team, Marshall has become an entertaining and informative go-to quote. Of course, the White Sox fan base cares far more about the 2.49 ERA posted by the right-hander over 55 games last season after debuting on May 1.

Marshall's run with the team began as a non-roster invite last Spring Training, where he allowed three runs over 11 innings, followed by 10 scoreless innings with Charlotte. He enters this season earning $1.1 million and spoke about that change in security recently with me.

"It's one of those things I've dreamt about having, knowing I have a spot," Marshall said. "These are all tremendous feelings, but I don't know, what's the cliché, like the hungry dog runs the fastest?

"You can't be content. You have to keep reaching for it. There's always motivation to drive you. The way this team feels right now, the motivation is we want to compete, we want to go to the playoffs. That's what's driving us, versus for me, it used to be just getting an opportunity. Now it's contributing to a championship-caliber ballclub."